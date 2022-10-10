Former Manchester United, Spurs and England midfielder Carrick is understood to have held talks with the Teessiders about replacing Chris Wilder following his sacking last week.

But West Brom, who sacked former Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town manager Steve Bruce on Monday night, are said to be also keen on luring Carrick, 41, to the Midlands with the north-easterner hoping to strike out on his own in management after assisting Ole Gunnar Solksjaer during his time at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Wilder is also figuring prominently in the betting to replace Bruce at The Hawthorns. The ex-Sheffield United manager spoke with Albion officials about the vacant position prior to the job being given to Valerien Ismael in the summer of 2021.

Carrick is said to have made a good impression on the Boro hierarchy following talks.

Ex-Watford and Forest Green head coach Rob Edwards is also a leading contender alongside ex-Huddersfield chief Carlos Corberan, back in the market for a job in England after a short spell in Greek football at Olympiakos.

Boro are expected to new their new man this week with the pressure to do that intensifying after a grim weekend loss at Millwall.

The Teessiders are just one place above the drop zone and have lost five out of six away matches this term, taking just one point from a possible 18.Boro entertain Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

