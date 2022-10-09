Next Middlesbrough FC manager: Former Man United, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder made heavy favourite
Michael Carrick has become the odds-on favourite with the bookmakers to become the next Middlesbrough manager.
The 41-year-old played over 300 times for Manchester United after joining the club from Tottenham Hotspur.
He won several Premier League titles as well as the Champions League in 2008 and was capped 34 times by England.
He had a short spell as caretaker manager at Old Trafford in 2021 as he won two of three games in charge at his former club, drawing the other.
Former Watford and Forest Green Rovers manager Rob Edwards had been the favourite for the job since Chris Wilder’s sacking earlier this week.
Reports emerged on Friday night that Boro were keen to speak to Carrick about the managerial vacancy.
The club won their first game since Wilder’s departure in midweek as they recorded a much-needed 1-0 home win over Birmingham City to lift themselves out of the bottom three.
Goalkeeping coach Leo Percovich remains in temporary charge at Middlesbrough for Saturday’s trip to Millwall.
On the club’s search for a new manager the interim boss said: “I think the club now is managing their time to analyse the situation and who is the right person to be here.
"Whether it’s rushed or not rushed, there is a certain time we need to analyse and take the final decision."
Next Middlesbrough manager odds (correct as of 9.25am, October 0, 2022)
Michael Carrick – 4/7
Carlos Corberan – 5/1
Rob Edwards – 6/1
Leo Percovich – 8/1
Gary O'Neil – 20/1
Mark Robins – 20/1
Scott Parker – 20/1
Sean Dyche – 20/1
Steve Cooper – 20/1
Daniel Farke – 25/1