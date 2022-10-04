Next Middlesbrough manager: Ex-Wolves, Aston Villa, Barnsley and Blackpool player made strong favourite, Nottingham Forest boss also in the running

Middlesbrough sacked Wilder after the ex-Sheffield United boss spent less than a year in the role.

Boro have won only two of their 11 Championship matches this season and sit in the relegation zone after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Coventry.

Now Edwards, who was dismissed by Watford late last month, has been installed as the early favourite at 5/4.

He won just three of 11 games in all competitions with the Hornets after joining from Forest Green Rovers.

The ex-Wolves, Barnsley, Blackpool and Aston Villa player also coached in the England youth set-up and had a interim spell in charge at Wolves.

Reports on Monday claimed he would be one of the men interviewed for the job. Steve Cooper became second favourite with the bookmakers on Tuesday morning following another defeat for his Nottingham Forest side on Monday evening.

Next Middlesbrough manager odds (correct as of 9.15am, October 4, 2022)

Rob Edwards, the ex-Watford manager, is the early favourite for the Middlesbrough job (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Rob Edwards – 1/4

Steve Cooper – 6/1

Carlos Corberan – 7/1

Gary O'Neil – 12/1

Sean Dyche – 12/1

Scott Parker – 16/1

Gary Rowett – 20/1

Mark Robins – 20/1

Nigel Pearson – 20/1