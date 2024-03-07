With his play-off chasing side leading 1-0 and in complete control, Sainz was involved in a flashpoint when he was challenged by Howson in a 50-50 challenge on the half-hour mark.

The Spaniard reacted by flicking out his leg and catching his Boro rival on the thigh with Howson remonstrating with referee Bobby Madley in close proximity.

Sainz was dismissed for violent conduct.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough's Emmanuel Latte Lath (right) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture date: Wednesday March 6 2024. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Middlesbrough. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Leeds United skipper Howson, making his return from injury, said: "He's obviously kicked out, and you cannot do that in today's game. It is a red card. I've gone in for the 50-50.

"I possibly might have caught him, but there is nothing in it. I've got the ball, and there is a leg there that kicks out at me.

"You cannot do that in today's game because you can barely touch anyone in today's game.

"I don't make the rules. You have to play the game as well.

"It's only natural (Norwich weren't happy). In regards to that, it's part and parcel of football. He kicks out. It is not the case that he hasn't kicked out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Was there a lot of contact? Probably not. But it doesn't matter in today's game. I don't make the rules. Contact is contact. It's the same if you go for a penalty and there is a bit of a touch.

"Some of their (Norwich) lads have said they'd have done exactly the same as me.”

The context of the game changed with Boro making full use of their extra man to score three unanswered goals to secure their first win in six home league matches and first at the Riverside on home soil since December 23.