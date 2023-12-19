Port Vale v Middlesbrough: Opportunity knocks for gloveman Tom Glover with uncertain January ahead

The League Cup has provided Middlesbrough goalkeeper Tom Glover with his big opportunity all season but at Vale Park on Tuesday, the prize will be greater still.

Not only are Boro playing for a place in January's League Cup semi-finals 20 years after the three-handled trophy became the first and to date last major one they lifted, but Glover's chance of an extended run in the side could be about to emerge.

The 25-year-old made his Championship debut as an 89th-minute substitute for Seny Dieng at Swansea City on Saturday after the former Doncaster Rovers loanee felt a problem in his thigh.

The injury is being assessed but Glover was likely to play at Port Vale regardless. Boro will also be without Dieng if he is selected by Senegal for the African Cup of Nations, from January 13 to February 11.

Glover could be at the Asian Cup, played in Qatar at the same time, but having been left out of Australia's last squad, it remains to be seen.

Whether Carrick is without one or both, he is undaunted.

"We've got good goalkeepers," he said. "There's a possibility of one or two of them going away, the possibility of them not as well. We'll have a plan for both scenarios."

He certainly has no issue with Glover, who has played in all the Teessiders’ four previous away wins in this season's competition facing opponents who will be firm outsiders as they are 16th in League One.

OPPORTUNITY: Middlesbrough goalkeeper Tom Glover

"Tom's done well," said Carrick. "It's not always easy to play a game every four to six weeks but it shows the level of training, professionalism and concentration levels to be ready. He came and made a big punch when he came on in the 89th minute (on Saturday).

"I'm sure he was sat there on the bench not expecting to come on the pitch but he was really dialled in and that's not easy.

"You can feel like you're not close to playing then something happens in a game of football or something happens over a period of a week or a couple of weeks so you've got be ready.

"But mentally in the goalkeeping position you always have to be on that edge in case it comes around because you can't just turn it on and off.