Boro know that anything less than a win will end their hopes of securing a play-off place, as they head to a North End side looking to end a disappointing campaign on a high.

Preston were expecting to be without Ledson for the remainder of the season, with the 24-year-old out of action since the end of February.

He has returned to training and his determination to get back before the end of the season has been hailed by North End boss Ryan Lowe.

"Ledson will be available for the weekend, he's back training." said Lowe.

"Unbelievable, he's been fantastic. When I sat down with Ry, I didn't see him as being comfortable in training and I sort of took it out of his own hands. They operated on him, got his knee cleaned out and he's like a kid in a sweet shop out there - kicking balls everywhere.

"Fair play to Ry, he has got it done, got it in and he's looking forward to the weekend and pre-season with no pain in his knee. I didn't expect to see him this quick, but that's Ryan for you. He's been hanging out of the windows, wanting to get back on the grass for the past week.

"He is game ready and has made himself available for the weekend. It's up to me whether I put him in the squad or he just misses out but ultimately, just to have a Ryan Ledson back around the group will be pleasing."

RYAN LEDSON: Has recovered from a knee problem in time to face Middlesbrough. Picture: Getty Images.

Preston have a trio of players facing late fitness calls, as Lowe revealed on Thursday: "Andrew Hughes has a slice in his foot from the last game, so we will see how he is and give him until tomorrow. I am not sure whether the stitches come out today or tomorrow.