Ratings: A nine for a dynamic Middlesbrough force and an 8 for an impressive Hull teenager

HERE are the Middlesbrough FC and Hull City player ratings from Wednesday night’s Championship game at the Riverside Stadium.

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 19th Apr 2023, 21:54 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 22:37 BST

Middlesbrough:

Steffen: Denied Slater, but no chance with opener. 6

Smith: In the wars after coming off second best in a block tackle with Elder. Replaced at the break. 5

Hull City's Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (right) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture date: Wednesday April 19, 2023.
Hull City's Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (right) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture date: Wednesday April 19, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Middlesbrough. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
McNair: Wary of the movement and cleverness of Hull. 6

Lenihan: Had to work a fair bit of overtime, but showed his character. A leader. 6

Giles: Hull were wise to his threat before it opened up more in second. 6

Howson: A tale of two halves and ended the game at centre-back. 6

Mowatt: Handed a first Boro start since late October. He and Howson were bettered in the first half by their Hull rivals. But he got better. 7

Forss: Faced former employers, like Akpom. Went close early on, but Hull did well against him and he went off at the break. 6

Akpom: Seeking to score for the ninth successive home league game – against a former club, he was subdued in first half before bursting to life. 7

Hackney: Started on the left in the absence of Ramsey. Hit the post early on, but was not to be denied. Impressive second-half. 7

Archer: After a very quiet first half-hour, went close with a rasper. Showed his true self in second half. 7

Substitutes: Dijksteel (Smith 45), 7.

I Jones (Forss 45). Made a massive difference for Boro on the right. 9

Crooks (McNair 69), 6.

Barlaser (Mowatt 82).

Not used: Roberts, Muniz, Bola.

Hull City:

Darlow: Made an excellent early save to deny Forss. No chance with goals amid Boro’s onslaught. 7

Coyle: Committed and showed his leadership qualities and went close early in the second half. 7

McLoughlin: In the week which saw him sign a new deal, he got too tight to Archer for Boro's second. Toiled in second half. 6

Greaves: A former Boro target, like Darlow. He and his fellow defenders lost it early in second period. 6

Elder: Aside from one early moment, did not have too much bother from Forss. 7

Seri: One of many to really enjoy themselves in Hull colours in the first half. At the heart of much of what was good before the onslaught. 6

Slater: Combined industry with drive and quality on the ball going forward in first half. Games last 90 minutes.

Vaughan: Boro did not quite know how to handle the young lad at times and he was a major irritant. Very impressive. 8

Sayaadmanesh: Scored a very nice header. Powerful, direct - a threat. But faded. 6

Pelkas: His sort of game in the first half and buzzed around with intent. Second half was much tougher. 5

Traore: Posed a fair bit of trouble to Boro in the opening half. Set up the opener before being swamped on restart. 6

Substitutes: Tufan (Vaughan 65), 6.

Docherty (Seri 73), 6.

Longman (Sayaadmanesh 73), 6.

Simons (Pelkas 85).

Woods (Traore 85).

Not used: Ingram, Simons, Taylor.

