Middlesbrough:
Steffen: Denied Slater, but no chance with opener. 6
Smith: In the wars after coming off second best in a block tackle with Elder. Replaced at the break. 5
McNair: Wary of the movement and cleverness of Hull. 6
Lenihan: Had to work a fair bit of overtime, but showed his character. A leader. 6
Giles: Hull were wise to his threat before it opened up more in second. 6
Howson: A tale of two halves and ended the game at centre-back. 6
Mowatt: Handed a first Boro start since late October. He and Howson were bettered in the first half by their Hull rivals. But he got better. 7
Forss: Faced former employers, like Akpom. Went close early on, but Hull did well against him and he went off at the break. 6
Akpom: Seeking to score for the ninth successive home league game – against a former club, he was subdued in first half before bursting to life. 7
Hackney: Started on the left in the absence of Ramsey. Hit the post early on, but was not to be denied. Impressive second-half. 7
Archer: After a very quiet first half-hour, went close with a rasper. Showed his true self in second half. 7
Substitutes: Dijksteel (Smith 45), 7.
I Jones (Forss 45). Made a massive difference for Boro on the right. 9
Crooks (McNair 69), 6.
Barlaser (Mowatt 82).
Not used: Roberts, Muniz, Bola.
Hull City:
Darlow: Made an excellent early save to deny Forss. No chance with goals amid Boro’s onslaught. 7
Coyle: Committed and showed his leadership qualities and went close early in the second half. 7
McLoughlin: In the week which saw him sign a new deal, he got too tight to Archer for Boro's second. Toiled in second half. 6
Greaves: A former Boro target, like Darlow. He and his fellow defenders lost it early in second period. 6
Elder: Aside from one early moment, did not have too much bother from Forss. 7
Seri: One of many to really enjoy themselves in Hull colours in the first half. At the heart of much of what was good before the onslaught. 6
Slater: Combined industry with drive and quality on the ball going forward in first half. Games last 90 minutes.
Vaughan: Boro did not quite know how to handle the young lad at times and he was a major irritant. Very impressive. 8
Sayaadmanesh: Scored a very nice header. Powerful, direct - a threat. But faded. 6
Pelkas: His sort of game in the first half and buzzed around with intent. Second half was much tougher. 5
Traore: Posed a fair bit of trouble to Boro in the opening half. Set up the opener before being swamped on restart. 6
Substitutes: Tufan (Vaughan 65), 6.
Docherty (Seri 73), 6.
Longman (Sayaadmanesh 73), 6.
Simons (Pelkas 85).
Woods (Traore 85).
Not used: Ingram, Simons, Taylor.