Ratings: An 'excellent' nine for one Huddersfield Town player but in a losing cause against Middlesbrough
Huddersfield Town
Chapman: In just his third ever league start in EFL football, the Aussie did pretty well, even if he slightly hesistant for Boro’s goal. Saved a penalty. 7
Lees: Had to be attentive to Boro’s movement, especially in first half. 6
Helik: Another goal to add to his collection. 7
Nakayama: Caught out a little for goal. But good apart from that. 7
Kasumu: Had to be alert to the threat of Bangura. Did well again at wing-back. 7
Wiles: A quietly effective performance before giving away penalty. 6
Hogg: Was enjoying it against his hometown club until injury intervened. 7
Rudoni: Showed his quality and importance. 7
Headley: Threatened on the left in a good team display. 7
Thomas: Warmed to the task brilliantly and led the fight for Town. A player with his mojo back. Excellent. 9
Koroma: Likes playing against Boro. Hit the bar and went close on a couple of occasions. 7
Substitutes: Edmonds-Green (Hogg 38). Has taking some stick but had a sound game in the middle after replacing Hogg. 7
Hudlin (Nakayama 87).
Not used: Bellagambi, Diarra, Austerfield, Ayina, Iorpenda, Stone, Falls.
Middlesbrough
Glover: Made a couple of important saves. 7
Dijksteel: Sacrificed early in the second half. Solid before then. 6
Van den Berg: Returned to the side and had a sound game. 7
Fry: Had his hands full in second half. 6
Bangura: Ran into trouble once, but was convincing going forward in the main. 7
Howson: Saw his penalty saved and then grabbed the glory. 7
Barlaser: Neat and tidy, but it was full-on in the second half. 6
I Jones: Produced a contender for miss of the season. Moved to right-back early in second before returning to wing. 5
Rogers: Classy lofted pass for Coburn’s goal and won the penalty. 7
Greenwood: Another frustrating game in Yorkshire like on Tuesday. 5.
Silvera: Buzzed about, but certainly no central striker. 5
Substitutes: Coburn (Dijksteel 49). Super goal. 7.
Clarke (Greenwood 65), 6.
McGree (Silvera 78), 6.
Engel (Bangura 78), 6.
Not used: J Jones, Gilbert, Coulson, Kavanagh, Bridge.