Ratings: An 'excellent' nine for one Huddersfield Town player but in a losing cause against Middlesbrough

HERE are the Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough player ratings from Friday evening’s Championship game at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Leon Wobschall
Published 29th Dec 2023, 21:55 GMT

Huddersfield Town

Chapman: In just his third ever league start in EFL football, the Aussie did pretty well, even if he slightly hesistant for Boro’s goal. Saved a penalty. 7

Lees: Had to be attentive to Boro’s movement, especially in first half. 6

Michal Helik celebrates his equaliser for Huddersfield Town versus Middlesbrough. Picture: Bruce RollinsonMichal Helik celebrates his equaliser for Huddersfield Town versus Middlesbrough. Picture: Bruce Rollinson
Helik: Another goal to add to his collection. 7

Nakayama: Caught out a little for goal. But good apart from that. 7

Kasumu: Had to be alert to the threat of Bangura. Did well again at wing-back. 7

Wiles: A quietly effective performance before giving away penalty. 6

Hogg: Was enjoying it against his hometown club until injury intervened. 7

Rudoni: Showed his quality and importance. 7

Headley: Threatened on the left in a good team display. 7

Thomas: Warmed to the task brilliantly and led the fight for Town. A player with his mojo back. Excellent. 9

Koroma: Likes playing against Boro. Hit the bar and went close on a couple of occasions. 7

Substitutes: Edmonds-Green (Hogg 38). Has taking some stick but had a sound game in the middle after replacing Hogg. 7

Hudlin (Nakayama 87).

Not used: Bellagambi, Diarra, Austerfield, Ayina, Iorpenda, Stone, Falls.

Middlesbrough

Glover: Made a couple of important saves. 7

Dijksteel: Sacrificed early in the second half. Solid before then. 6

Van den Berg: Returned to the side and had a sound game. 7

Fry: Had his hands full in second half. 6

Bangura: Ran into trouble once, but was convincing going forward in the main. 7

Howson: Saw his penalty saved and then grabbed the glory. 7

Barlaser: Neat and tidy, but it was full-on in the second half. 6

I Jones: Produced a contender for miss of the season. Moved to right-back early in second before returning to wing. 5

Rogers: Classy lofted pass for Coburn’s goal and won the penalty. 7

Greenwood: Another frustrating game in Yorkshire like on Tuesday. 5.

Silvera: Buzzed about, but certainly no central striker. 5

Substitutes: Coburn (Dijksteel 49). Super goal. 7.

Clarke (Greenwood 65), 6.

McGree (Silvera 78), 6.

Engel (Bangura 78), 6.

Not used: J Jones, Gilbert, Coulson, Kavanagh, Bridge.

