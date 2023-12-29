Ratings: An 'excellent' nine for one Huddersfield Town player but in a losing cause against Middlesbrough

HERE are the Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough player ratings from Friday evening’s Championship game at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Huddersfield Town

Chapman: In just his third ever league start in EFL football, the Aussie did pretty well, even if he slightly hesistant for Boro’s goal. Saved a penalty. 7

Lees: Had to be attentive to Boro’s movement, especially in first half. 6

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michal Helik celebrates his equaliser for Huddersfield Town versus Middlesbrough. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Helik: Another goal to add to his collection. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nakayama: Caught out a little for goal. But good apart from that. 7

Kasumu: Had to be alert to the threat of Bangura. Did well again at wing-back. 7

Wiles: A quietly effective performance before giving away penalty. 6

Hogg: Was enjoying it against his hometown club until injury intervened. 7

Rudoni: Showed his quality and importance. 7

Headley: Threatened on the left in a good team display. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas: Warmed to the task brilliantly and led the fight for Town. A player with his mojo back. Excellent. 9

Koroma: Likes playing against Boro. Hit the bar and went close on a couple of occasions. 7

Substitutes: Edmonds-Green (Hogg 38). Has taking some stick but had a sound game in the middle after replacing Hogg. 7

Hudlin (Nakayama 87).

Not used: Bellagambi, Diarra, Austerfield, Ayina, Iorpenda, Stone, Falls.

Middlesbrough

Glover: Made a couple of important saves. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dijksteel: Sacrificed early in the second half. Solid before then. 6

Van den Berg: Returned to the side and had a sound game. 7

Fry: Had his hands full in second half. 6

Bangura: Ran into trouble once, but was convincing going forward in the main. 7

Howson: Saw his penalty saved and then grabbed the glory. 7

Barlaser: Neat and tidy, but it was full-on in the second half. 6

I Jones: Produced a contender for miss of the season. Moved to right-back early in second before returning to wing. 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rogers: Classy lofted pass for Coburn’s goal and won the penalty. 7

Greenwood: Another frustrating game in Yorkshire like on Tuesday. 5.

Silvera: Buzzed about, but certainly no central striker. 5

Substitutes: Coburn (Dijksteel 49). Super goal. 7.

Clarke (Greenwood 65), 6.

McGree (Silvera 78), 6.

Engel (Bangura 78), 6.