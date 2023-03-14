Ratings: Centre-backs strong for Middlesbrough FC against a good Stoke City side - and they had to be

Steffen: Some dodgy moments, but saved Boro late on. 7
Smith: Campbell was a speedy operator against him. Got better, against his old club. 6
Lenihan: Stood tall as Boro threatened to go under in second half. 7
McNair: Strong performance and almost grabbed a late winner. 7
Giles: Found out defensively for Stoke’s leveller. Some decent moments going forward, but not vintage. 6
Howson: Some good stuff, but Boro were up against a good Stoke midfield. 6
Hackney: Had some pats on the back, but this was a learning experience against a strong set of rivals. 6
McGree: Boro’s best offensive player. Always looked a threat, despite tiring. 7
Akpom: Hit bar and and missed a great early chance. Still got his goal, though. 7
Ramsey: Not as influential as the weekend, so kept going.
Archer: See above. Stoke handled him well. 5
Substitutes: Barlaser (Howson 66), 6; Forss (Archer 66), 6; Finch (Ramsey 87).
Not used: Roberts, Mowatt, Fry, Bola.