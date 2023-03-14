Ratings: Centre-backs strong for Middlesbrough FC against a good Stoke City side - and they had to be

HERE are the Middlesbrough FC player ratings from Tuesday night’s Championship home game with Stoke City at the Riverside Stadium.

Steffen: Some dodgy moments, but saved Boro late on. 7

Smith: Campbell was a speedy operator against him. Got better, against his old club. 6

Lenihan: Stood tall as Boro threatened to go under in second half. 7

Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom (left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture date: Tuesday March 14, 2023.

McNair: Strong performance and almost grabbed a late winner. 7

Giles: Found out defensively for Stoke’s leveller. Some decent moments going forward, but not vintage. 6

Howson: Some good stuff, but Boro were up against a good Stoke midfield. 6

Hackney: Had some pats on the back, but this was a learning experience against a strong set of rivals. 6

McGree: Boro’s best offensive player. Always looked a threat, despite tiring. 7

Akpom: Hit bar and and missed a great early chance. Still got his goal, though. 7

Ramsey: Not as influential as the weekend, so kept going.

Archer: See above. Stoke handled him well. 5

Substitutes: Barlaser (Howson 66), 6; Forss (Archer 66), 6; Finch (Ramsey 87).