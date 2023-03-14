News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Reddit users frustrated after social media site goes down
4 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
5 hours ago Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy with first child
5 hours ago The Sims fans left disappointed after update causes server issues
5 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
10 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims

Ratings: Centre-backs strong for Middlesbrough FC against a good Stoke City side - and they had to be

HERE are the Middlesbrough FC player ratings from Tuesday night’s Championship home game with Stoke City at the Riverside Stadium.

By Leon Wobschall
Published 14th Mar 2023, 22:33 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 22:33 GMT

Steffen: Some dodgy moments, but saved Boro late on. 7

Smith: Campbell was a speedy operator against him. Got better, against his old club. 6

Lenihan: Stood tall as Boro threatened to go under in second half. 7

Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom (left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture date: Tuesday March 14, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Middlesbrough. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom (left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture date: Tuesday March 14, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Middlesbrough. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom (left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture date: Tuesday March 14, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Middlesbrough. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McNair: Strong performance and almost grabbed a late winner. 7

Giles: Found out defensively for Stoke’s leveller. Some decent moments going forward, but not vintage. 6

Howson: Some good stuff, but Boro were up against a good Stoke midfield. 6

Hackney: Had some pats on the back, but this was a learning experience against a strong set of rivals. 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McGree: Boro’s best offensive player. Always looked a threat, despite tiring. 7

Akpom: Hit bar and and missed a great early chance. Still got his goal, though. 7

Ramsey: Not as influential as the weekend, so kept going.

Archer: See above. Stoke handled him well. 5

Substitutes: Barlaser (Howson 66), 6; Forss (Archer 66), 6; Finch (Ramsey 87).

Not used: Roberts, Mowatt, Fry, Bola.

Stoke City