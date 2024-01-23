Ratings: Fours on the doors as Middlesbrough suffer in a 6-1 slamming at rampant Premier League side Chelsea
Glover: Exposed on a number of occasions in the first half. Getting beaten by Chilwell to an early cross set the tone. 4
van den Berg: Excelled in the first leg. This was a lot tougher. 4
Clarke: Poor pass out led to Chelsea’s third. 4
Fry: Played Sterling onside for the opener. 4
Engel: Sterling had lots of space at times and sensed his hesitancy. Had little help, that said. Very rough. 4
Barlaser: Excellent in the first tie, a lesson in the second. Culpable for the fourth goal. 4
Howson: An unfortunate own goal and did not track Enzo for the second. Tough night. 4
Hackney: Given bouquets after the first instalment on Teesside, this was a lot more sobering. 4
Rogers: A player wanted by Aston Villa, but he did not step up here. Until he netted a late consolation with a small c. Perhaps a parting gift. 4
Crooks: Nothing wrong with his commitment, but found out with his touch and thinking. 4
Forss: On the back foot as Boro toiled after starting with brightness. 4
Substitutes: Dijksteel (Forss 45) 5.
O’Brien (Howson 71), 5
Gilbert (Crooks 88).
Not used: J Jones, McNair, Coburn, McCabe, Bridge, Bilongo.