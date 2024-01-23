Ratings: Fours on the doors as Middlesbrough suffer in a 6-1 slamming at rampant Premier League side Chelsea

Glover: Exposed on a number of occasions in the first half. Getting beaten by Chilwell to an early cross set the tone. 4

van den Berg: Excelled in the first leg. This was a lot tougher. 4

Clarke: Poor pass out led to Chelsea’s third. 4

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Tom Glover reacts after Chelsea's Axel Disasi (not pictured) scores their side's third goal of the game during the Carabao Cup semi final second leg match at Stamford Stadium, London. Picture date: Tuesday January 23, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Chelsea. Photo credit should read: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

Fry: Played Sterling onside for the opener. 4

Engel: Sterling had lots of space at times and sensed his hesitancy. Had little help, that said. Very rough. 4

Barlaser: Excellent in the first tie, a lesson in the second. Culpable for the fourth goal. 4

Howson: An unfortunate own goal and did not track Enzo for the second. Tough night. 4

Hackney: Given bouquets after the first instalment on Teesside, this was a lot more sobering. 4

Rogers: A player wanted by Aston Villa, but he did not step up here. Until he netted a late consolation with a small c. Perhaps a parting gift. 4

Crooks: Nothing wrong with his commitment, but found out with his touch and thinking. 4

Forss: On the back foot as Boro toiled after starting with brightness. 4

Substitutes: Dijksteel (Forss 45) 5.

O’Brien (Howson 71), 5

Gilbert (Crooks 88).