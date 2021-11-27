Ratings: How Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough FC players fared

HERE are the Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough FC player ratings from Saturday afternoon's Championship game at the John Smith's Stadium

By Leon Wobschall
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 5:16 pm
Huddersfield Town AFC.

Huddersfield Town

Nicholls: No chance with two deadly Boro goals in the first half. Stopped Watmore from getting a hat-trick and made some decent saves. 7

Pearson: Difficult first half and forced off with a back injury. 5

Lees: Tough first half for the experienced defender in particular. 5

Sarr: Had it rough at the back with Boro posing problems with their movement. 5

Thomas: Struggled to get into the game. 4

High: One of Town's better performers, even if everything didn't come off. 6

O'Brien: Couldn't dictate against Howson and co. 5

Toffolo: Had Town's best first-half chance, when his low shot trundled wide. 5

Sinani: The first half passed him by. More involved on restart. 5

Ward: Tried to lead the fight and showed some nice touches and competed. Little to feed off. 6

Holmes: Returned to the side, but couldn't get into game at all,. 4

Substitutes: Turton (Pearson 37). Had issues defensively. 4

Campbell (Holmes 60). Brought off to try and compete. 5

Koroma (Toffolo 73). Entered the fray to try and inspire something. 5

Not used: Schofield, Colwill, Ruffels, Russell.

Middlesbrough

Daniels: Protected well by the Boro backline. Late own goal, but hardly his fault. 7

Dijksteel: Steady introduction back into the side. 7

Bamba: Solid and strong. 7

McNair: Assured at the back. 7

Jones: Excellent assist for opener and worked his socks off. 8

Howson: One of the best players on the pitch. 8

Crooks: Fine return to his old stomping ground. Lovely assist for second.

Tavernier: Went close to a goal and had a very sound game. 7

Bola: Impressed down the left, especially in first half. 7

Watmore: Two fine first-half goals and caused a lot of problems for Town. 9

Sporar: Did not score, but his movement was very good. 7

Substitutes: Hernandez (Watmore 77), 6; Ikpeazu (Jones 90)

Not used: Stojanovic, Taylor, Olusanya, Lea Siliki, Coburn.

Middlesbrough FC