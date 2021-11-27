Huddersfield Town AFC.

Nicholls: No chance with two deadly Boro goals in the first half. Stopped Watmore from getting a hat-trick and made some decent saves. 7

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pearson: Difficult first half and forced off with a back injury. 5

Lees: Tough first half for the experienced defender in particular. 5

Sarr: Had it rough at the back with Boro posing problems with their movement. 5

Thomas: Struggled to get into the game. 4

High: One of Town's better performers, even if everything didn't come off. 6

O'Brien: Couldn't dictate against Howson and co. 5

Toffolo: Had Town's best first-half chance, when his low shot trundled wide. 5

Sinani: The first half passed him by. More involved on restart. 5

Ward: Tried to lead the fight and showed some nice touches and competed. Little to feed off. 6

Holmes: Returned to the side, but couldn't get into game at all,. 4

Substitutes: Turton (Pearson 37). Had issues defensively. 4

Campbell (Holmes 60). Brought off to try and compete. 5

Koroma (Toffolo 73). Entered the fray to try and inspire something. 5

Not used: Schofield, Colwill, Ruffels, Russell.

Middlesbrough

Daniels: Protected well by the Boro backline. Late own goal, but hardly his fault. 7

Dijksteel: Steady introduction back into the side. 7

Bamba: Solid and strong. 7

McNair: Assured at the back. 7

Jones: Excellent assist for opener and worked his socks off. 8

Howson: One of the best players on the pitch. 8

Crooks: Fine return to his old stomping ground. Lovely assist for second.

Tavernier: Went close to a goal and had a very sound game. 7

Bola: Impressed down the left, especially in first half. 7

Watmore: Two fine first-half goals and caused a lot of problems for Town. 9

Sporar: Did not score, but his movement was very good. 7

Substitutes: Hernandez (Watmore 77), 6; Ikpeazu (Jones 90)

Not used: Stojanovic, Taylor, Olusanya, Lea Siliki, Coburn.