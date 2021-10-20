Ratings: How Middlesbrough FC and Barnsley FC players fared at the Riverside

HERE are the ratings for Middlesbrough FC and Barnsley FC players from Wednesday night's Championship game at the Riverside Stadium.

By Leon Wobschall
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 10:34 pm
Updated Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 10:36 pm
Barnsley's Clarke Odour gets in front of Middlesbrough's Marcus Tavernier. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Middlesbrough

Lumley: Had one alarm when he spilled a shot from Woodrow, but rebound flew over. Little to do. 6

Peltier: Showed all his nous and experience in a solid performance. 7

Bamba: Made a dreadful late error, but atoned with a key last-ditch challenge to save a goal in the second half. 7

McNair; A force yet again and contributed to both goals. 7

Tavernier: Posed problems for Barnsley and the only thing missing was a goal. 7

Howson: Switched to right back and was typically responsible and authoritative. 7

Crooks: Strong throughout and won the battles and governed midfield. 8

Jones: A lively threat and showed promise and energy. 7

Payero: Some nice touches and went close to a goal. 6

Watmore: Produced a horrendous miss, but there was also a bit to admire. 6

Sporar: Scored a striker's goal. Went off with a knock in the second half. 6

Substitutes: Ikpeazu (Sporar 65) 6; Hernandez (Watmore 85), 6; Lea-Siliki (Crooks 90).

Not used: Daniels, Olusanya, Kokolo, Coburn.

Barnsley

Collins: Strong and wonderfully consistent again. Deserves better. 8

Moon: Crooks got above him for the second and at full-stretch and found it tough. 5

Helik: By his high standards, had an evening to forget. 5

J Williams: Boro were afforded too much space down the flanks. 4

Brittain: Another who is suffering at the minute. 4

Gomes: The Championship is a hard school and he is finding that out alright. 4

Hondermarck: One of Barnsley's better performances on his full debut in fairness. 6

Styles: Returned to the side and was a peripheral force in the middle. 4

Iseka: Delayed when through on goal in the second half and ballooned a rebound over after. Sloppy and unconvincing. 4

Woodrow: Teted Lumley in the second half, but was on the margins in the main. 5

Oduor: Spurned a huge early chance and did little to convince after. 4

Substitutes: Palmer (Styles 61), 5; Adeboyejo (Iseka 71), 6; Oulare (Hondermarck 76), 6.

Not used: Walton, B Williams, Vita, Frieser.