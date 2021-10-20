Ratings: How Middlesbrough FC and Barnsley FC players fared at the Riverside

Barnsley's Clarke Odour gets in front of Middlesbrough's Marcus Tavernier. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Middlesbrough

Lumley: Had one alarm when he spilled a shot from Woodrow, but rebound flew over. Little to do. 6

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peltier: Showed all his nous and experience in a solid performance. 7

Bamba: Made a dreadful late error, but atoned with a key last-ditch challenge to save a goal in the second half. 7

McNair; A force yet again and contributed to both goals. 7

Tavernier: Posed problems for Barnsley and the only thing missing was a goal. 7

Howson: Switched to right back and was typically responsible and authoritative. 7

Crooks: Strong throughout and won the battles and governed midfield. 8

Jones: A lively threat and showed promise and energy. 7

Payero: Some nice touches and went close to a goal. 6

Watmore: Produced a horrendous miss, but there was also a bit to admire. 6

Sporar: Scored a striker's goal. Went off with a knock in the second half. 6

Substitutes: Ikpeazu (Sporar 65) 6; Hernandez (Watmore 85), 6; Lea-Siliki (Crooks 90).

Not used: Daniels, Olusanya, Kokolo, Coburn.

Barnsley

Collins: Strong and wonderfully consistent again. Deserves better. 8

Moon: Crooks got above him for the second and at full-stretch and found it tough. 5

Helik: By his high standards, had an evening to forget. 5

J Williams: Boro were afforded too much space down the flanks. 4

Brittain: Another who is suffering at the minute. 4

Gomes: The Championship is a hard school and he is finding that out alright. 4

Hondermarck: One of Barnsley's better performances on his full debut in fairness. 6

Styles: Returned to the side and was a peripheral force in the middle. 4

Iseka: Delayed when through on goal in the second half and ballooned a rebound over after. Sloppy and unconvincing. 4

Woodrow: Teted Lumley in the second half, but was on the margins in the main. 5

Oduor: Spurned a huge early chance and did little to convince after. 4

Substitutes: Palmer (Styles 61), 5; Adeboyejo (Iseka 71), 6; Oulare (Hondermarck 76), 6.