Ratings: How Middlesbrough FC and Barnsley FC players fared at the Riverside

Middlesbrough
Lumley: Had one alarm when he spilled a shot from Woodrow, but rebound flew over. Little to do. 6
Peltier: Showed all his nous and experience in a solid performance. 7
Bamba: Made a dreadful late error, but atoned with a key last-ditch challenge to save a goal in the second half. 7
McNair; A force yet again and contributed to both goals. 7
Tavernier: Posed problems for Barnsley and the only thing missing was a goal. 7
Howson: Switched to right back and was typically responsible and authoritative. 7
Crooks: Strong throughout and won the battles and governed midfield. 8
Jones: A lively threat and showed promise and energy. 7
Payero: Some nice touches and went close to a goal. 6
Watmore: Produced a horrendous miss, but there was also a bit to admire. 6
Sporar: Scored a striker's goal. Went off with a knock in the second half. 6
Substitutes: Ikpeazu (Sporar 65) 6; Hernandez (Watmore 85), 6; Lea-Siliki (Crooks 90).
Not used: Daniels, Olusanya, Kokolo, Coburn.
Barnsley
Collins: Strong and wonderfully consistent again. Deserves better. 8
Moon: Crooks got above him for the second and at full-stretch and found it tough. 5
Helik: By his high standards, had an evening to forget. 5
J Williams: Boro were afforded too much space down the flanks. 4
Brittain: Another who is suffering at the minute. 4
Gomes: The Championship is a hard school and he is finding that out alright. 4
Hondermarck: One of Barnsley's better performances on his full debut in fairness. 6
Styles: Returned to the side and was a peripheral force in the middle. 4
Iseka: Delayed when through on goal in the second half and ballooned a rebound over after. Sloppy and unconvincing. 4
Woodrow: Teted Lumley in the second half, but was on the margins in the main. 5
Oduor: Spurned a huge early chance and did little to convince after. 4
Substitutes: Palmer (Styles 61), 5; Adeboyejo (Iseka 71), 6; Oulare (Hondermarck 76), 6.
Not used: Walton, B Williams, Vita, Frieser.