Ratings: How Middlesbrough FC and Sheffield United players fared at the Riverside Stadium

HERE are the Middlesbrough FC and Sheffield United player ratings from Sunday afternoon's Championship game at the Riverside Stadium

By Leon Wobschall
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 4:10 pm
Updated Sunday, 14th August 2022, 4:13 pm

Steffen: Little chance with Blades' opener and made a brilliant second-half save to deny Brewster. 7.

Dijksteel: Showed confidence going forward and Boro's best defender. 7

Lenihan: Struggled early on and turned for the Blades opener. Couldn't impose order when switched to middle in second half. Did threaten in the other goal and showed character. 6

Most Popular

Riverside Stadium.

Fry: Second best to Sharp and came off at the break. 5

Jones: Posed sporadic problems for United and set up Boro's leveller. 6

Howson: Had it all on against an experienced and good rival midfield. 6

McNair: Switched to midfield and played an exquisite ball in build-up to first equaliser. 6

McGree: Booked for getting unneccessarily involved. Fired a good first-half chance at Foderingham and blazed over on the restart. 6

Giles: Horror moment when he panicked and blasted a clearance into his own net to give United the points. Reacted well to be fair and helped set up leveller. 5

Akpom: Scored a landmark goal which clearly meant a lot to him and provided an encore to save Boro. Maybe has a Boro future after all. 8

Forss: Very quiet on his full home debut. 5

Substitutes: Bola (Fry 45) 6; Mowatt (Forss 61), 7; Watmore (Dijksteel 76), 7; Hoppe (Akpom 90).

Not used: Roberts, Smith, Hackney.

Sheffield United

Foderingham: Protected well in the second half. No chance with the goals. 6

Ahmedhovic: Produced one or two cracking tackles and has slotted into the side very nicely indeed. 7

Egan: Saw a goal chalked off for offside. Won his fair share of challenges, but he and his fellow defenders won't have been happy with Boro's second. 7

Norrington-Davies: On a bit of a knife-edge after being booked for bringing down Jones in first half. Reacted well enough. 7

Baldock: Got a bit of stick off Wilder in the first half. Up against a speedster in Giles, but kept him quiet enough until late on. 6

Fleck: Strong work-rate, kept the ball well and typically tidy. 7

Norwood: Produced some eye-catching stuff and was involved in Berge's goal and produced a brilliant flick for the second goal. Top-notch. 8

Lowe: Got through plenty of work and contributed to a good away day, barring the end. 7

Berge: Showed some lovely touches and scored a superb opener. Class act. 8

Ndiaye: Proved a pest for Boro's defenders and produced an assist for the second. 8

Sharp: Strong, streetwise and led the line very well in his first start since March 19. Came off at the break, maybe feeling something. 7

Substitutes: Brewster (Sharp 45). Went close to scoring twice and posed problems for Boro. 7

McBurnie (Ndiaye 81), 6

Not used: Amissah, Khadra, Doyle, McAtee, Gordon.

Sheffield UnitedBlades