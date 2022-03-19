Lumley: Beaten by the swerve for Ziyech's goal. 5
Dijksteel: Made a key clearance off the line and was Boro's best defender on the night and surged forward. 7
McNair: A concerning sight when he hobbled off with injury early in the second half. 5
Fry: Roughed up a bit by Lukaku. Replaced by Bamba at half-time. 5
Jones: Comfortably looked Boro's biggest threat. 7
Crooks: A willing runner, but didn't get much chance to threaten Chelsea where it hurts. 6
Howson: Not the force he was against Spurs, when he ran the show. 6
Tavernier: Plenty of endeavour and appetite couldn't be faulted. 6
Taylor: Toiled on the left and didn't get close to Ziyech for the second Chelsea goal. 5
Balogun: One or two moments, but missed a big first-half chance. 6
Connolly: Could not impose himself against quality opponents. 5
Substitutes: Bamba (Fry 45). Did well enough against Lukaku. 7
Peltier (McNair 53). Came on for the injured McNair. 6
Watmore (Connolly 58). 6
Bola (Taylor 58). 6
Coburn (Balogun 74) 6.
Not used: Daniels, Hall, Olusanya, Boyd-Munce.