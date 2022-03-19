Lumley: Beaten by the swerve for Ziyech's goal. 5

Dijksteel: Made a key clearance off the line and was Boro's best defender on the night and surged forward. 7

McNair: A concerning sight when he hobbled off with injury early in the second half. 5

Fry: Roughed up a bit by Lukaku. Replaced by Bamba at half-time. 5

Jones: Comfortably looked Boro's biggest threat. 7

Crooks: A willing runner, but didn't get much chance to threaten Chelsea where it hurts. 6

Howson: Not the force he was against Spurs, when he ran the show. 6

Tavernier: Plenty of endeavour and appetite couldn't be faulted. 6

Taylor: Toiled on the left and didn't get close to Ziyech for the second Chelsea goal. 5

Balogun: One or two moments, but missed a big first-half chance. 6

Connolly: Could not impose himself against quality opponents. 5

Substitutes: Bamba (Fry 45). Did well enough against Lukaku. 7

Peltier (McNair 53). Came on for the injured McNair. 6

Watmore (Connolly 58). 6

Bola (Taylor 58). 6

Coburn (Balogun 74) 6.