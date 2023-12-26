Ratings: One eight and some heroic sevens for Rotherham United, but some costly fives for Middlesbrough

HERE are the Rotherham United and Middlesbrough player ratings from Boxing Day’s Championship fixture at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Rotherham United

Johansson: Took a blow in the first half, but soldiered on. Made a couple of big saves. 7

Lembikisa: Had his issues, but did lack for heart and commitment. 6

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AESSEAL New York Stadium, home of Rotherham United. Picture: Getty

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Odoffin: Strong and wholly committed and made some big blocks at the back. 8

Morrison: Held firm as Boro pressed in a frantic finale. 7

Revan: Another to earn his stripes with some key last-ditch defending. 7

Bramall: Got the glory with a rare goal. 7

Lindsay: Emptied the tank. 7

Tiehi: Had to dig deep for the team. 6

Rathbone: Upped it in the second half. 6

Hugill: Unquenchable commitment against hometown club. 6

Nombe: Selfless work-rate. 6

Substitutes: Appiah (Lembikisa 66) 6; Eaves (Nombe 66), 6; Clucas (Lindsay 83); Cafu (Hugill 90+2).

Not used: Phillips, Kelly, McGuckin.

Middlesbrough

Glover: Badly positioned for Millers goal. 5

Dijksteel: A bit loose in possession, but supplemented the attack well. 6

Fry: Safe enough against former loan club. 7

Clarke: Strong and resolute. 7

Bangura: Centre of a big penalty shout. 7

Howson: Controlled the tempo for fair spells. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barlaser: Authoritative against old club, but ended up on losing side. 7.

I Jones: Wasteful and did not hit the heights. 6

Rogers: Not as much of a force as weekend. 6

Greenwood: Two big misses proved costly. 5

Silvera: Left his shooting boots at home. 5

Substitutes: McGree (Greenwood 70), 7; Engel (Bangura 77), 6; Coburn (Dijksteel 77), 6; Crooks (Howson 90+1); Kavanagh (Silvera 90+2).