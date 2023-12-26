Ratings: One eight and some heroic sevens for Rotherham United, but some costly fives for Middlesbrough
Rotherham United
Johansson: Took a blow in the first half, but soldiered on. Made a couple of big saves. 7
Lembikisa: Had his issues, but did lack for heart and commitment. 6
Odoffin: Strong and wholly committed and made some big blocks at the back. 8
Morrison: Held firm as Boro pressed in a frantic finale. 7
Revan: Another to earn his stripes with some key last-ditch defending. 7
Bramall: Got the glory with a rare goal. 7
Lindsay: Emptied the tank. 7
Tiehi: Had to dig deep for the team. 6
Rathbone: Upped it in the second half. 6
Hugill: Unquenchable commitment against hometown club. 6
Nombe: Selfless work-rate. 6
Substitutes: Appiah (Lembikisa 66) 6; Eaves (Nombe 66), 6; Clucas (Lindsay 83); Cafu (Hugill 90+2).
Not used: Phillips, Kelly, McGuckin.
Middlesbrough
Glover: Badly positioned for Millers goal. 5
Dijksteel: A bit loose in possession, but supplemented the attack well. 6
Fry: Safe enough against former loan club. 7
Clarke: Strong and resolute. 7
Bangura: Centre of a big penalty shout. 7
Howson: Controlled the tempo for fair spells. 7
Barlaser: Authoritative against old club, but ended up on losing side. 7.
I Jones: Wasteful and did not hit the heights. 6
Rogers: Not as much of a force as weekend. 6
Greenwood: Two big misses proved costly. 5
Silvera: Left his shooting boots at home. 5
Substitutes: McGree (Greenwood 70), 7; Engel (Bangura 77), 6; Coburn (Dijksteel 77), 6; Crooks (Howson 90+1); Kavanagh (Silvera 90+2).
Not used: J Jones, Van den Berg, Gilbert, Bridge.