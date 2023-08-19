Ratings: One eight for a Middlesbrough talisman and three for Huddersfield Town players - plus one five for a Boro player
Middlesbrough
Dieng: Smart save low down to deny Pearson in the first half. Had to watch Thomas’s deliveries. 6
van den Berg: Had to be wary of Koroma cutting inside. Not entirely convincing. 6
Fry: Unfortunate with the own goal, which went off his knee. 6
Lenihan: A couple of loose passes aside, was on-message. 7
Engel: A good tussle between him and Thomas. Did struggle at times defensively, but important to remember it was his debut in England. 6
Howson: Showed his importance to Boro even in his mid-thirties. Class act. 8
Hackney: Should have scored in the first half, but made up for it with a belter on the restart. 7
Forss: An outlet on the right in first half and had a couple of decent first-half chances. Faded. 6
Rogers: Some nice interplay at times, but still a work in progress. 6
Silvera: Shrugged off the ball a bit too easily at times. Played a part in leveller, but missed a huge late chance. 5
Latte Lath: Looked like he has certainly got something. Showed some lovely touches, movement and pace, allied to hunger. Did miss a big second-half chance. 7
Substitutes: Crooks (Forss 69) 6.
McGree (Rogers 69) 6.
Not used: Glover, Barlaser, I Jones, Gilbert, Coburn, Payero, Coulson.
Huddersfield Town
Nicholls: Made important first-half saves to thwart Hackney and Forss and a big one on restart to deny Latte Lath. No chance with equaliser. Outstanding. 8
Edwards: A bit of a mixed bag in truth. 6
Pearson: Went close to continuing his purple patch on the scoring front v Boro. Some great blocks. 8
Helik: The pace of Latte Lath troubled him at times. 6
Ruffles: Forss was an irritant at times in first half. 6
Hogg: The Boro lad did not let anyone down back home. 6
Rudoni: A great battle between him and Howson. Pushed further forward in second half and more involved. 7
Thomas: Expended plenty of energy and his attitude was excellent. Produced the breakthrough with a wicked inswinging corner and some of his deliveries caused big problems. 8
Diarra: Went as close as anyone in the first half. Quiet in second. 6
Koroma: In and out sort of day. 6
Ward: Had a good tussle with Boro’s backline. Nothing really dropped in the box. 6
Substitutes: Burgzorg (Diarra 75). Put himself about, booked. 6
Harratt (Ward 87).
Not used: Maxwell, Edmonds-Green, Headley, P Jones, Hudlin, Jackson, Nakayma.