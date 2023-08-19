All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Ratings: One eight for a Middlesbrough talisman and three for Huddersfield Town players - plus one five for a Boro player

HERE are the Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s home game versus Huddersfield Town at the Riverside Stadium.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 19th Aug 2023, 17:09 BST

Middlesbrough

Dieng: Smart save low down to deny Pearson in the first half. Had to watch Thomas’s deliveries. 6

van den Berg: Had to be wary of Koroma cutting inside. Not entirely convincing. 6

Middlesbrough v Huddersfield Town. Boro's Hayden Hackney makes it 1-1 with a scorcher. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.Middlesbrough v Huddersfield Town. Boro's Hayden Hackney makes it 1-1 with a scorcher. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.
Middlesbrough v Huddersfield Town. Boro's Hayden Hackney makes it 1-1 with a scorcher. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fry: Unfortunate with the own goal, which went off his knee. 6

Lenihan: A couple of loose passes aside, was on-message. 7

Engel: A good tussle between him and Thomas. Did struggle at times defensively, but important to remember it was his debut in England. 6

Howson: Showed his importance to Boro even in his mid-thirties. Class act. 8

Hackney: Should have scored in the first half, but made up for it with a belter on the restart. 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Forss: An outlet on the right in first half and had a couple of decent first-half chances. Faded. 6

Rogers: Some nice interplay at times, but still a work in progress. 6

Silvera: Shrugged off the ball a bit too easily at times. Played a part in leveller, but missed a huge late chance. 5

Latte Lath: Looked like he has certainly got something. Showed some lovely touches, movement and pace, allied to hunger. Did miss a big second-half chance. 7

Substitutes: Crooks (Forss 69) 6.

McGree (Rogers 69) 6.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Not used: Glover, Barlaser, I Jones, Gilbert, Coburn, Payero, Coulson.

Huddersfield Town

Nicholls: Made important first-half saves to thwart Hackney and Forss and a big one on restart to deny Latte Lath. No chance with equaliser. Outstanding. 8

Edwards: A bit of a mixed bag in truth. 6

Pearson: Went close to continuing his purple patch on the scoring front v Boro. Some great blocks. 8

Helik: The pace of Latte Lath troubled him at times. 6

Ruffles: Forss was an irritant at times in first half. 6

Hogg: The Boro lad did not let anyone down back home. 6

Rudoni: A great battle between him and Howson. Pushed further forward in second half and more involved. 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thomas: Expended plenty of energy and his attitude was excellent. Produced the breakthrough with a wicked inswinging corner and some of his deliveries caused big problems. 8

Diarra: Went as close as anyone in the first half. Quiet in second. 6

Koroma: In and out sort of day. 6

Ward: Had a good tussle with Boro’s backline. Nothing really dropped in the box. 6

Substitutes: Burgzorg (Diarra 75). Put himself about, booked. 6

Harratt (Ward 87).

Not used: Maxwell, Edmonds-Green, Headley, P Jones, Hudlin, Jackson, Nakayma.

Related topics:BoroMiddlesbrough