HERE are the Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s home game versus Huddersfield Town at the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough

Dieng: Smart save low down to deny Pearson in the first half. Had to watch Thomas’s deliveries. 6

van den Berg: Had to be wary of Koroma cutting inside. Not entirely convincing. 6

Middlesbrough v Huddersfield Town. Boro's Hayden Hackney makes it 1-1 with a scorcher. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fry: Unfortunate with the own goal, which went off his knee. 6

Lenihan: A couple of loose passes aside, was on-message. 7

Engel: A good tussle between him and Thomas. Did struggle at times defensively, but important to remember it was his debut in England. 6

Howson: Showed his importance to Boro even in his mid-thirties. Class act. 8

Hackney: Should have scored in the first half, but made up for it with a belter on the restart. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forss: An outlet on the right in first half and had a couple of decent first-half chances. Faded. 6

Rogers: Some nice interplay at times, but still a work in progress. 6

Silvera: Shrugged off the ball a bit too easily at times. Played a part in leveller, but missed a huge late chance. 5

Latte Lath: Looked like he has certainly got something. Showed some lovely touches, movement and pace, allied to hunger. Did miss a big second-half chance. 7

Substitutes: Crooks (Forss 69) 6.

McGree (Rogers 69) 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not used: Glover, Barlaser, I Jones, Gilbert, Coburn, Payero, Coulson.

Huddersfield Town

Nicholls: Made important first-half saves to thwart Hackney and Forss and a big one on restart to deny Latte Lath. No chance with equaliser. Outstanding. 8

Edwards: A bit of a mixed bag in truth. 6

Pearson: Went close to continuing his purple patch on the scoring front v Boro. Some great blocks. 8

Helik: The pace of Latte Lath troubled him at times. 6

Ruffles: Forss was an irritant at times in first half. 6

Hogg: The Boro lad did not let anyone down back home. 6

Rudoni: A great battle between him and Howson. Pushed further forward in second half and more involved. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas: Expended plenty of energy and his attitude was excellent. Produced the breakthrough with a wicked inswinging corner and some of his deliveries caused big problems. 8

Diarra: Went as close as anyone in the first half. Quiet in second. 6

Koroma: In and out sort of day. 6

Ward: Had a good tussle with Boro’s backline. Nothing really dropped in the box. 6

Substitutes: Burgzorg (Diarra 75). Put himself about, booked. 6

Harratt (Ward 87).