Ratings: Plenty of 8s for Middlesbrough players after they shock Chelsea in EFL Cup first leg

HERE are the Middlesbrough player ratings from their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Chelsea at the Riverside Stadium.

Glover: Should have been punished when he slipped a Fernandez shot, but also made a couple of good first-half saves and in the right place in second half. 7

Van Den Berg: An important night in his development and he will be the better for it. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fry: Returned to the side and held impressively firm. Headed away lots and lots and lots. 8

Middlesbrough's Hayden Hackney (left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the Carabao Cup semi final first leg match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Engel: Started on the left of a ‘three’ before moving to left-back. Stuck to his guns. 8

I Jones: Posed clear issues for Colwill, who looked rough at left-back. 8

Barlaser: Amid exalted company, he produced a peach of a pass for opener. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howson: Lucky when Palmer failed to score from his slack first-half pass. But recovered. 7

Hackney: Moved into an advanced position on left after Bangura went off and got the goalscoring glory. 7

Bangura: Hurt following a challenge from Madueke and was substituted on 20 minutes. 6

Crooks: Among four players restored to the starting line-up and showed his seniority. Played for the team. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latte Lath: Made way on five minutes after overstretching himself when presented with a chance on goal. Rotten luck as had just returned from a hamstring issue.

Substitutes: Coburn (Latte Lath 5) 6. Game performance and put himself about and never stopped. 7

Clarke (Bangura 20). Excellent when he came on. 8