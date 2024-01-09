Ratings: Plenty of 8s for Middlesbrough players after they shock Chelsea in EFL Cup first leg
Glover: Should have been punished when he slipped a Fernandez shot, but also made a couple of good first-half saves and in the right place in second half. 7
Van Den Berg: An important night in his development and he will be the better for it. 7
Fry: Returned to the side and held impressively firm. Headed away lots and lots and lots. 8
Engel: Started on the left of a ‘three’ before moving to left-back. Stuck to his guns. 8
I Jones: Posed clear issues for Colwill, who looked rough at left-back. 8
Barlaser: Amid exalted company, he produced a peach of a pass for opener. 7
Howson: Lucky when Palmer failed to score from his slack first-half pass. But recovered. 7
Hackney: Moved into an advanced position on left after Bangura went off and got the goalscoring glory. 7
Bangura: Hurt following a challenge from Madueke and was substituted on 20 minutes. 6
Crooks: Among four players restored to the starting line-up and showed his seniority. Played for the team. 7
Latte Lath: Made way on five minutes after overstretching himself when presented with a chance on goal. Rotten luck as had just returned from a hamstring issue.
Substitutes: Coburn (Latte Lath 5) 6. Game performance and put himself about and never stopped. 7
Clarke (Bangura 20). Excellent when he came on. 8
Not used: J Jones, Gilbert, O'Brien, Kavanagh, McCabe, Bridge, Bilongo.