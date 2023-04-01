All Sections
Ratings: Several 9s, a few 8s in a brilliant second half for Huddersfield Town versus Middlesbrough

HERE are the Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough player ratings from Saturday’s Championship game at the John Smith’s Stadium.

By Leon Wobschall
Published 1st Apr 2023, 17:10 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 17:24 BST

Huddersfield Town

Vaclik: Kept calm as Boro pushed late on. 7

Pearson: An unlikely goal hero and had a grand old afternoon in the scoring stakes. 9

Huddersfield Town's Josh Koroma (not pictured) scores their side's second goal of the game past Middlesbrough goalkeeper Zack Steffen during the Sky Bet Championship match at John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Picture date: Saturday April 1, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Huddersfield. Photo credit should read: Will Matthews/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Lees: On-message, diligent and does the job. 7

Helik: Strong, committed and consistent. 7

Ruffles: Made a couple of key blocks in the first half and made the headlines at the start of the second half by going solo to superb effect. 9

Edmonds-Green: Handed a holding midfield brief again and a specific job of minding Akpom and did well enough. 7

Hogg: Rolled back the clock in second half. 7

Rudoni: Worked his socks off. Booked early in second half, but contrubuted to the party in second half. 8

Holmes: Handed a first start since January 28 after recovering from injury. Rotten luck in coming off. 6

Koroma: Close early on with his effort cleared off the line by Lenihan. Was not to be denied and scored a fantastic second goal for Town. 9

Ward: Up for the battle and had an outstanding second half in particular. 9

Substitutes: Jackson (Holmes 26), 7.

Lowton (Edmonds-Green 77), 6.

Simpson (Ward 88).

Kasumu (Koroma 88).

Not used: Bilokapic, Rhodes, Hungbo.

Middlesbrough

Steffen: Left exposed as Town filled their boots in the second half. 5

Smith: Rough old return to his old club. 5

McNair: Did well enough in the first half. A very different story on the restart. 5

Lenihan: Advanced forward well in the first half and couldn’t hold it together in the second. 5

Giles: His qualities going forward are well known, his defensive qualities are rather less convincing. 5

Howson: Could not dictate as he can. 6

Hackney: Had plenty of plaudits during his rise under Carrick; this was a difficult afternoon. 5

Forss: Posed problems with his directness in first half. 6

Akpom: Got his goal, almost a customary one at the minute. 6

Ramsey: Briliant contribution for opener, but swamped in second half. 6

Archer: Not at the races. 5

Substitutes: McGree (Hackney 65), 6; Crooks (Archer 65), 6; Barlaser (McNair 84).

Not used: Roberts, Mowatt, Fry, Bola.

