Ratings: Several 9s, a few 8s in a brilliant second half for Huddersfield Town versus Middlesbrough

Huddersfield Town
Vaclik: Kept calm as Boro pushed late on. 7
Pearson: An unlikely goal hero and had a grand old afternoon in the scoring stakes. 9
Lees: On-message, diligent and does the job. 7
Helik: Strong, committed and consistent. 7
Ruffles: Made a couple of key blocks in the first half and made the headlines at the start of the second half by going solo to superb effect. 9
Edmonds-Green: Handed a holding midfield brief again and a specific job of minding Akpom and did well enough. 7
Hogg: Rolled back the clock in second half. 7
Rudoni: Worked his socks off. Booked early in second half, but contrubuted to the party in second half. 8
Holmes: Handed a first start since January 28 after recovering from injury. Rotten luck in coming off. 6
Koroma: Close early on with his effort cleared off the line by Lenihan. Was not to be denied and scored a fantastic second goal for Town. 9
Ward: Up for the battle and had an outstanding second half in particular. 9
Substitutes: Jackson (Holmes 26), 7.
Lowton (Edmonds-Green 77), 6.
Simpson (Ward 88).
Kasumu (Koroma 88).
Not used: Bilokapic, Rhodes, Hungbo.
Middlesbrough
Steffen: Left exposed as Town filled their boots in the second half. 5
Smith: Rough old return to his old club. 5
McNair: Did well enough in the first half. A very different story on the restart. 5
Lenihan: Advanced forward well in the first half and couldn’t hold it together in the second. 5
Giles: His qualities going forward are well known, his defensive qualities are rather less convincing. 5
Howson: Could not dictate as he can. 6
Hackney: Had plenty of plaudits during his rise under Carrick; this was a difficult afternoon. 5
Forss: Posed problems with his directness in first half. 6
Akpom: Got his goal, almost a customary one at the minute. 6
Ramsey: Briliant contribution for opener, but swamped in second half. 6
Archer: Not at the races. 5
Substitutes: McGree (Hackney 65), 6; Crooks (Archer 65), 6; Barlaser (McNair 84).
Not used: Roberts, Mowatt, Fry, Bola.