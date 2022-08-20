Reading v Middlesbrough: ‘A cruel game’ for Boro as Chris Wilder asks for time

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Such a winless streak was largely conspicuous by its absence in his time at Sheffield United, certainly in the second-tier, but for the Boro chief, there are significant mitigating factors.

With Boro’s squad restructuring far from complete, a better time to judge the Teessiders would be mid-autumn as opposed to late summer.

Wilder himself is not panicking, but being the competitor he is, he does not like losing and winning became a habit for much of his successful time at Bramall Lane, which he wants to replicate.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder. Picture: PA

On his side’s tally of three points from a possible 12 thus far, Wilder said: “I get that everyone looks at the points tally and league positions. If we’re still in this position after 15-20 league positions, then of course, rightly so, people have to ask the question.

“But not this early, and especially not how we’re playing. The players are in a good place and they understand I’m their biggest critic as well as their biggest supporter. I’m supporting them at the moment.

“And then with the addition of the players that we’re looking to bring in, are we going to be better for that? Certainly, because it raises the standard, better performances, better depth in the squad, more options off the bench and then I’m sure everything will quickly change. At the moment, this is quite a cruel game and the margins are really fine.”

Boro are closing in on completing a loan move for Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz and it is likely to be signed off early next week.