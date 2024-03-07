Three points would have seen the visitors move into the top six at the expense of Hull City, who were indebted to Boro doing them a favour.

The Canaries went ahead through Ashley Barnes but their dominant opening period was cut short when Borja Sainz was controversially sent off in the 30th minute for catching former Canaries captain Jonathan Howson with a trailing leg after an initial tackle from the Boro skipper.

It changed the complexion of the game with the hosts soon levelling through Marcus Forss.

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick and Norwich City manager David Wagner on the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

Emmanuel Latte Lath put Boro in front before the break with his first goal since before a crisp first-timer from Lukcas Engel wrapped up victory.

It was Boro's first home win in six matches and secured a double over the Canaries. It also secured just a second victory in eight Championship games to provide the Teessiders with breathing space after starting to look over their shoulder towards the relegation zone after a morale-sapping run.

Carrick said: "It was a good result for us. We needed a win, we needed a result. I think we needed something to go our way, which we haven't really had much lately.

"The red card is a moment. I thought we were just starting to find our feet a little bit, we found it tough at the start of the game, but we dealt with the sending off really well actually.

"It's not easy to deal with, playing against 10 men, but I thought the boys approached that really well and the spell before half-time put the game in our direction.

"I haven't seen (the red card) back, but it didn't really matter and the performance didn't have to be perfect.

"We needed to get that feeling back for everyone and the boys especially and I'm delighted we managed to do that."

Norwich boss David Wagner hinted that the club may appeal against the red card, but would not comment further on the decision.

"I've seen it back, but to be fair I don't really like to give any comments, I like to leave it with the guys who make the decisions," he said.

"It looks like we maybe appeal it, then this speaks for itself.

"I know that sometimes the angle and vision on the pitch from a referee could be different, then you see it in your way and sometimes the decision is not the right one, if it makes sense.