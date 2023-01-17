The Football League has stepped up its campaign for a bigger share of Premier League revenue by claiming its clubs generated more than £865m of "social value" to towns and cities last season.

Chairman Rick Parry used the figure from an independent report to argue it is "absolutely fundamental" for the sport to have a new regulator which can force the top division to share more of its revenue.

Research experts Substance complied the report using data from 2019 to 2022, and found Football League clubs and their club community organisations (CCOs) generated £865,196,135 of social value through community programmes last season. It is the first time a figure has been put on the work.

It represents the estimated savings to public spending and other forms of social value in areas including physical health, mental wellbeing, education and employment.

BATTLES: Football League chairman Rick Parry (left) is trying to negotiate a larger share of Premier League revenue

"It's a huge number," said Parry. "This is savings for the Government in terms of contributions to physical health, mental health, training and preparedness for work at a time when we're talking about the sustainability of clubs."

The former Premier League and Liverpool chief executive is arguing the revenue the top division gives to the rest of the game is not enough with two thirds of Football League clubs demonstrably insolvent.

The Premier League gives away around 15 per cent of its revenue but Parry has called for his clubs to receive 25 per cent in light of the contributions they make, the financial hardship some are suffering and the disparity in income between the leagues.

He also wants parachute payments which cushion the falls for clubs relegated from the top-flight but cause huge disparities, scrapped.

COMMUNITY-MINDED: Huddersfield Town Foundation launched a care leavers project in conjunction with Kirklees Council to provide employment ability programmes and upskilling courses

"We are not sitting here saying it's our 25 per cent or nothing, but equally we think we've been sitting at the negotiating table patiently for 18 months," he said. "We have no negotiating leverage because of the financial disparity. We don't really have an awful lot to trade.

"It would cost the Premier League about an extra £300m (a year) – eight per cent of their wage bill. Their wage bill is double every other league in Europe.

"We're not killing the golden goose.

"This must not be mischaracterised as hand-outs. This is sustainability of the game.”

Tracey Crouch's fan-led review of football recommended an independent regulator for the English game, something the Government endorsed but is yet to implement. Her preference was for the leagues to reach a settlement, but talks have been ongoing for 18 months.

The primary objective for forming the Premier League in 1992 was so the clubs that generated most income could control how much they shared with the divisions below.

Its broadcast revenues alone expected to generate nearly £10bn in the next three years. In 2018 the Football League signed a five-year deal with Sky Sports worth £595m.