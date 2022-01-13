Riley McGree set for Middlesbrough move after Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou concedes defeat

Riverside Stadium, home of Middlesbrough FC.

The 23-year-old, who recently returned to MLS outfit Charlotte FC after a loan spell in England with Birmingham City, has been in talks with Celtic and Boro about potential moves.

McGree is a player well known to Postecoglou from his time with the Australian national team, but he is expected to wrap up a move to Teesside - and not Glasgow - shortly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Celtic manager said: "I can tell you there are no other offers out there, we haven't spoken to anyone else. Riley McGree was somebody we had an interest in because of my association with him, obviously I know the player very well.

"After initial discussions, he's decided to look elsewhere, which is fine."

Meanwhile, Boro's glamour FA Cup fourth round tie at Manchester United has been selected for live TV coverage.