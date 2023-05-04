All Sections
Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart's message to Middlesbrough FC ahead of Championship play-offs

ROTHERHAM UNITED chairman Tony Stewart says that the sight of the Millers clinching the club's cherished-for Championship safety against a promotion contender in Middlesbrough in front of a holiday crowd on Monday added gloss to the sense of achievement - while wishing Boro well for the play-offs.

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 4th May 2023, 11:55 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 12:02 BST

A goal early in the second half from Hakeem Odoffin ended the Millers' cycle of instant relegations from the second-tier following promotion - and they relievingly avoided an unwanted hat-trick of demotions to League One in the process.

With the pressure off, the Millers now finish their campaign in comfort on Monday at Wigan Athletic, while Boro - already assured of a fourth-placed finish and a home tie in the second leg of their play-off semi-final - host Coventry City in their swansong to the regular season.

The Sky Blues are one of the sides who they could face in the end-of-season lottery.

Tony Stewart. Picture: PATony Stewart. Picture: PA
By contrast, the Millers' mission has already been joyously completed.

Stewart said: "It was a full house with a nice day and everyone seemed full of the joys of spring, but deep down, they (players) were thinking that if we could get this sorted, we could walk to Wigan with our heads held high and that would be it. It was the perfect day.

"To do it in style against a club like Middlesbrough, a club I have a high regard for (is fantastic).

"For me, Steve (Gibson) is a model of what a chairman should be. He is not only passionate, but he's a bright guy. I am hoping that they do what they need to do in the play-offs. Steve was very generous (afterwards)."

