Rotherham United duo named in Northern Ireland squad along with Middlesbrough FC defender and former Barnsley FC midfielder for UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers

ROTHERHAM UNITED duo Conor Washington and Shane Ferguson have been named in Northern Ireland's squad by returning manager Michael O'Neill ahead of their UEFA Euro 2024 home qualifiers against San Marino and Finland later this month in Belfast.

By Leon Wobschall
12 minutes ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 12:19pm

O'Neill's 26-man squad contains four new names, including former Barnsley midfielder Cameron McGeehan, who is currently at Belgian First Division A club KV Oostende.

The others are Everton midfielder Isaac Price, 19, Bolton Wanderers defender Eoin Toal and Motherwell schemer Sean Goss, while Burton striker Dale Taylor is back in the squad.

Long-term injury absentee Stuart Dallas, of Leeds United, is among those who are unavailable.

Conor Washington. Picture: Getty Images
Midfielder McGeehan has represented Northern Ireland at under-17, under-19 and under-21 level. He was also called up to the senior squad in 2018 while at Barnsley, but had to withdraw due to injury.

Washington has returned to the fold after missing most of the international matches in 2022, while Sunderland defender Daniel Ballard also makes his return.

Middlesbrough's Paddy McNair is also in the squad.

Stalwart defender Jonny Evans has been included, despite having recent injury problems and experienced defender Craig Cathcart is back after missing a handful of international matches last year.

Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery is not available due to injury.

Aberdeen winger Matthew Kennedy returns to the senior international set-up after an absence of two years. He won the last of his three caps against Bulgaria in a World Cup qualifier in March 2021.

