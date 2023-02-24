ROTHERHAM UNITED have been handed a blow in their Championship survival quest with the news that influential loan defender Grant Hall will be sidelined for a 'significant period of time' - and potentially the remainder of the campaign.

The Middlesbrough loanee came off just after the interval with a hamstring injury in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over Sunderland and initial scan results have revealed a major issue.

Boss Matt Taylor, whose side visit Swansea City on Monday, said: "He will be out for a significant period of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is due to see the specialist at the start of next week. The initial scan results aren't great and we can't hide away from that fact.

Grant Hall. Picture courtesy of Rotherham United FC.

"We will get more clarity of that time-line from the specialist. It will be a significant period and is a real shame for Grant and all of us as his form, since his return, has been excellent.

"He is a player we will miss."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Questioned on the prospect of him missing the rest of the campaign, Taylor added: "There's a chance of that, but I don't want to put that to it just yet.

"He will see the medical expert in relation to the hamstring injury. It's not one he's had previously in terms of the strains and small tears. The results suggest it's a more significant injury than he's had previously.

"So timeframes involved are a lot longer. But similar to the Ben Wiles situation, you never quite know. Even if we get him around the pitch in the remaining games right at the end, then it's still worthwhile.

"When Grant has played, he's been one of our better players, which you'd expect from a player of his ability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's someone in the longer-term future who I'd like to keep working with definitely."

Lee Peltier, who came off late on with injury against the Wearsiders, will be assessed ahead of Monday's televised game in Wales, while another key player in Oli Rathbone, who has been 'managing' a groin issue, will also be monitored.

On Peltier, Taylor said: "Injured, but angry is probably the best way to describe it (when he came off). You never want to bring Lee off the pitch, especially when you are winning in a game. You put your life in your own hands!

"He's sore and tired. His body, similar to Hally, has been through the mill and there's tiredness and an issue in that hamstring area, but we hope it is not as muscular as we first expected and more tendon and back of the knee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He won't do anything now until testing on Sunday, so I can't say if he will be available.

"I want him available and he will give himself the best chance. But as with all our players, we have 13 games left and if missing one meant he'd be available for the following 12, it's something we'd have to take into account."