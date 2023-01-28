MIDDLESBROUGH chief Michael Carrick says that he has had his eye on Dan Barlaser for some time, with the Rotherham United midfielder watching Boro's 2-0 win over Watford in the main stand at the Riverside Stadium ahead of officially joining the club.

The 26-year-old is due to officially sign for Boro on a three-and-a-half-year contract shortly after an initial £900,000 fee was agreed with Rotherham earlier in the week with his transfer just waiting to be signed off.

On his new recruit, who hails from Gateshead, north-easterner Carrick, whose side moved up to third position in the Championship thanks to first-half goals from Chuba Akpom and Marcus Forss against play-off rivals Watford, said: “I’ve been aware of him. I’ve known of him for a while, with him being at Newcastle and coming through.

"There are certain styles of players that catch your eye, and that you can understand what they can bring in certain situations and certain positions. He’s always one that I’ve had an eye on.”

Dan Barlaser playing for Rotherham United.

“It comes down to a number of things. Alex (Mowatt) has been around it, and he’s done well when he’s come on and played, but we understand what kind of positions we’ve wanted to strengthen and what kind of players and things we’re looking for in certain positions.

“It comes down to the character and attitude, and what they can bring to the group, and as a midfielder for how we want to play, Dan fits that perfectly. When we had the chance and the opportunity to do it, I’m delighted with the way things have gone.

"I’m looking forward to working with him and trying to help him improve. He’s delighted to have the opportunity to come and learn, and be part of the team.