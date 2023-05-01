ROTHERHAM UNITED will welcome back one influential former player and a couple of others to the club this lunch-time - but they would be forgiven for not wanting to see the good side of them.

Dan Barlaser makes his first return to the Millers following his move in January, with the midfielder afforded a rare start in Middlesbrough's defeat to Luton Town last Monday.

With play-off participation and a home second leg in the semi-finals guaranteed, Boro chief Michael Carrick took the opportunity to freshen up his squad and gave some of his leading players a breather, including Championship top-scorer Chuba Akpom and Hayden Hackney.

Another ex-Miller who has struggled for regular game-time of late in Matt Crooks also started at Kenilworth Road, with former Rotherham loanee Ryan Giles also in the Teessiders' line-up.

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor pictured during Thursday's tense game with rivals Cardiff City. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

While today's game is effectively an exercise in momentum-building - and avoiding key injuries - for Boro, it's significance is simply huge for the Millers, who can effectively retain their cherished Championship status with three points.

On Barlaser's return, Millers manager Matt Taylor, whose side suffered anguish on Thursday night in a late 2-1 home loss to Cardiff City, said: "We watched him against Luton in the week. He's not had much game-time.

"But I am sure he will want to be involved on Monday. It's great to see him at a club which is doing so well.

"We have missed him here, but I am sure he will get a warm welcome from the fans. I hope he does anyway.

"It's a huge game. Just like Cardiff was and last Saturday was. It will be a different type of game (to Cardiff)."They (Boro) are a fluid team who play through the middle of the pitch and play a certain type of football, but still have the same threats at the top end of the pitch.

"I think they have scored the most goals at this level, so it tells you everything about them. We will have to be at our best to get something out of the game.

"They have had a bit of a break in terms of their fixtures and they go Monday to Monday. I can't control who plays for the opposition. "We can only control who plays for ourselves and who is available."

The Millers are assessing the fitness of several players including key midfielder Oli Rathbone, who is managing an ongoing groin problem and feel 'sore' after Thursday's game.

Lee Peltier is also nursing a hamstring issue, while Conor Coventry came off late on with a similar ailment against the Bluebirds.

Last six games: Rotherham WDLDLL; Middlesbrough LLDWWL.

Referee: K Stroud (Hants).