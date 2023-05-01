Rotherham United's graft gets its reward in player ratings as Middlesbrough struggle to make headway

Rotherham United secured their place in next season’s Championship with a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough.

It was a game where even with 10 men for half of it. Boro had the vast majority of the possession but the Millers were able to stop them doing much with it.

Rotherham United (4-3-3)

Viktor Johansson – only had one difficult save to make – and that was from Jamie Lindsay 7

Wes Harding – a solid performance 6

Cameron Humphreys – played an important part in subduing Boro's forwards 6

Richard Wood – a vital goalline clearance on what was probably his final New York appearance for the Millers 7

Cohen Bramall – put in some good tackles 6

GOALSCORER: Rotherham United's Hakeem Odoffin celebrates

Jamie Lindsay – epitomised the Rotherham spirit in central midfielder 8

Hakeem Odoffin – scored the goal which keeps the Millers up 8

Ollie Rathbone – not a game he could dominate but he gave it his all 6

Chiedozie Ogbene – hamstring went before he had chance to impact the game 5

Jordan Hugill – led the line without much service 6

Shane Ferguson – another to go off injured in the first half 5

Substitutes:

Tairque Fosu (for Odoffin, 18) – came on as a left winger and did a good job 5

Ben Wiles (for Ferguson, 40) – the emergency right winger was limping at the end 5

Georgie Kelly (for Odoffin, 71) – no chance fell his way 5

Leo Hjelde (for Rathbone, 71) – provided extra security as a third centre-back 5

Not used: Hemfrey, Kioso, Quina.

Middlesbrough (4-2-3-1)

Zack Steffen – no chance with the goal and little else to do 6

Anfernee Dijksteel – could argue he was not the last man, but sent off for a foul in the area where he had to get his challenge right 5

Paddy McNair – good on the ball 7

Darragh Lenihan – lucky not to be red-card himself 5

Marc Bola – his cross which Lindsay could have put into his own net 6

Dan Barlaser – tidy in possession, he failed to hit the target with a chance from distance 7

Hayden Hackney – played some lovely first-half passes 7

Isiah Jones – disappointing lack of impact for a player with a play-off place to nail down 5

Chuba Akpom – half a game in the hole, half up front, he was quiet in both roles 5

Riley McGree – Boro's best player on the day 8

Cameron Archer – sacrificed after Dijksteel's dismissal 6

Substitutes:

Tommy Smith (for Archer, 46) - goalscoring is not his job but he missed a great chance on the volley 5

Alex Mowatt (for Hackney, 60) – another who did not take his chance 5

Matty Crooks (for McGree, 80) – N/A