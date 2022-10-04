And Hull City have missed their target of an appointment by Wednesday as Middlesbrough became the third Yorkshire Championship club on the lookout for a new manager.

Taylor promised on Saturday evening he would decide "within 24 hours" if he was going to take over from Paul Warne, who left for Derby County in September, taking three key members of staff.

So when his club, League One Exeter City, organised a 4pm press conference on Monday, many announced it had gone through.

STILL WAITING: But Matt Taylor is expected to become the new Rotherham United manager

Advertisement Hide Ad

That caused embarrassment when it was cancelled.

It did nothing to soothe the nerves of Millers fans who saw Cambridge United's Mark Bonner slip through their hands the previous week, or stop conspiracy theories with Chris Wilder's Middlesbrough sacking putting him and ex-Millers defender and manager Alan Knill on the market.

However, it is believed the hold-ups are legal red tap over the arrival of 40-year-old Taylor and his assistant Wayne Carlisle.

Hull had aimed to have a replacement for Shota Arveladze – sacked on Friday – in place for Wednesday's visit of Wigan Athletic but Andy Dawson will remain in caretaker charge

Advertisement Hide Ad

The popular former defender will take Tuesday morning's press conference.

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvahal remains favourite for the post after leaving Al-Wahda on Sunday. He has also been linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers.