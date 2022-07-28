Saluting England’s Euro 2022 stars and welcoming back Yorkshire’s clubs for 2022-23 - FootballTalk Podcast

THE go-to football show that covers all 11 of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 11:45 am

On the first episode chronicling a new season, Leon Wobschall and Mark Singleton salute the excellence of England at Euro 2022 before welcoming back the Football League’s new campaign by assessing the hopes and chances of Yorkshire’s clubs through 2022-23.

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

