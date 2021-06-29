Sammy Ameobi will be 'danger' for rivals says Middlesbrough FC boss Neil Warnock

New Middlesbrough FC signing Sammy Ameobi, pictured in action for Nottingham Forest against Rotherham United last season. Picture: PA.

Ameobi has signed a two-year deal with the option of a third, with the Newcastle-born player having returned to his native north east after leaving Nottingham Forest.

He joins the club on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old, who spent a loan spell at Boro in 2013, will provide a welcome new addition on the flanks following the departure of loan players Yannick Bolaise and Neeskens Kebano and also Marvin Johnson and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

On signing the former Newcastle United and Bolton Wanderers player, Warnock said: “As soon as I became aware Sammy was available I let him know I wanted him, and we had a few good conversations.

"I thought it was important he could see what he could do for us, and what I could do for him.

"I've always thought he's a danger, and I'll be looking to use that danger and have a system where I can get him in positive forward positions."