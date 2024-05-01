Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Middlesbrough FC vying for Championship awards for April
Rohl has led Wednesday out of the relegation zone in outstanding fashion and a remarkable salvation act will be finalised if the Owls secure their safety at Sunderland on the final day of the regular season on Saturday, when they need just a point on Wearside to be guaranteed of survival.
Last month, Rohl’s side took 11 points from six matches, with the feat all the more impressive given that they started the month with a poor defeat at Middlesbrough.
Wednesday dusted themselves down and showed tremendous character to win a relegation six-pointer at QPR in their next game, courtesy of a 2-0 success, ahead of consecutive draws with Norwich City - as the Owls came from 2-0 down to take a point against a side going for promotion – and Stoke City.
The Owls then bagged three precious points on the road after winning 3-1 at another rival at the bottom in Blackburn Rovers – which moved them out of the drop zone for the third time since August 12 – before rounding things off last month with a fantastic 3-0 home triumph over play-off candidates West Brom at a sold-out Hillsborough.
Rosenior has been recognised for a tidy haul of 12 points last month to keep the Tigers in firm play-off contention.
City will book a play-off berth if they win on the final day at Plymouth Argyle and West Brom lose at home to Preston North End.
In seven matches, Hull scored 15 goals – netting three times on four occasions – in a strong month which saw them triumph against Cardiff City, QPR and Coventry City.
Also shortlisted are Millwall’s Neil Harris and Enzo Maresca, manager of newly-crowned champions Leicester City.
Meanwhile, stellar Hull attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho and Middlesbrough hot-shot Emmanuel Latte Lath are among those nominated for the player’s gong for April.
Carvalho, a loan arrival from Liverpool, scored five goals and provided two assists, while Latte Lath scored half of his side’s goals in April, seven out of 14 in six games – and added an assist.
Southampton striker Che Adams and Bristol City defender Haydon Roberts are also in the running for the accolade.
Winners will be announced on Friday.
