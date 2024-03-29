Boro kick off the final phase of their regular season at Southampton on Good Friday seven points outside the play-off places with eight matches to play.

As all three teams between them and sixth-placed Norwich City have a game in hand it will be tough taking their season into extra time for a second consecutive year but three straight clean sheets to round off a pre-international break run of three wins and a draw has at least given hope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were the Teessiders' first Championship clean sheets since Christmas, and coincided with a formation switch to 3-4-1-2.

IMPROVEMENT: Middlesbrough coach Michael Carrick

“It’s a massive element to the game,” said Carrick of his side’s new-found defensive strength. “It’s not just about how many goals you can score.

"But we haven’t exaggerated that (focus) over the last four games in comparison to what we have in the rest of the season.

"I think we’ve just found a bit of a formula, developed a better understanding and it’s all come together. We need to keep getting better at that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Clean sheets help. It’s something we haven’t had enough of. We’ve found different ways to win.

"We tweaked the system a little bit and then tweaked it again last time against Blackburn after Marcus (Forss) went off but looked just as solid after the change.