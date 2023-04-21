Squad heroes is no late-season surprise at Middlesbrough FC - or for Michael Carrick

UNEXPECTED heroes have previously stepped out from the shadows during previous key run-ins at this level for Middlesbrough.

In their promotion season of 2015-16, midfielder Adam Forshaw, who spent much of that season on the bench, famously scored a last-gasp winner in a key last-season fixture with Reading.

In the campaign before that, when Boro reached the play-off final, loan defender Fernando Amorebieta's chief contribution was scoring a 90th-minute winner in the first leg of their semi-final victory at Brentford.

The contributions of Isaiah Jones, who has come in from the cold in the club's last two games, has been another example of a Boro squad player stepping up to the plate, while the contributions of Alex Mowatt and Anfernee Dijksteel have also been key in the last two home games.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick, pictured with his opposite number at Hull City in Liam Rosenior on the touchline on Wednesday night. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Victories over Hull and Norwich have all but secured Boro's place in the play-offs, with Mowatt impressing after coming on versus the Canaries in particular and Jones and Dijksteel catching the eye against Hull.

Dijksteel came on for Smith to feature in a league game for the first time since January 28.

With Boro's treatment room getting congested, with Tommy Smith and Marcus Forss now potentially joining Riley McGree, Dael Fry and Aaron Ramsey, Boro's squad depths is being tested.

Carrick, who named striker Rodrigo Muniz on the bench in midweek for the first time since early January, said: “I've spoken about the squad and how much faith and belief we have in them.