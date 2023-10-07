Sunderland v Middlesbrough FC: Michael Carrick backing his local lads to 'manage their emotions'

HANDLING the emotion of a Tees-Wear derby will be important for both sets of players today - and for some individuals more than others.

Back in the noughties, a famed encounter between Middlesbrough and Sunderland ended with Boro midfield enforcer Lee Cattermole getting to grips with Black Cats counterpart - and Wearsider - Grant Leadbitter on one particularly combustive meeting.

The fares decreed that both would end up becoming favourites with supporters in 'enemy' territory further down the line, with Cattermole going onto captain Sunderland and Leadbitter leading Boro in promotion in 2015-16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Football is such that a revered Boro icon in Tony Mowbray will also, of course, be managing the hosts today.

Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney, pictured scoring against Huddersfield Town earlier this season. He is among a couple of boyhood Boro fans in their ranks ahead of Saturday's Tees-Wear derby with rivals Sunderland. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Additionally, today's latest meeting will carry extra weight for the Teessiders in Boro ranks in Dael Fry - controversially sent off in this fixture in January - and Hayden Hackney.

Not to mention Sunderland-born Sam Greenwood - from a family of Rokerites - and Josh Coburn, who was released by the club's academy.

Boro chief Michael Carrick said: "It's (about) managing the emotions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We all love the game because of the emotion and certain games bring different emotions to it with intensity and different atmospheres and that's part of it as a player.

"It's something you have to deal with and take it a little bit and also hide it. That's the challenge.

"But the boys have played in these types of games before and I don't have any concerns with how they deal with that."

Carrick's first experience of this particular rivalry was a disappointing one with Boro below their best en route to a 2-0 reverse on Wearside in early 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Boro head coach insists those events provide no extra motivation.

He added: "We will learn from the experience and boys managing the atmosphere and things like that.