Middlesbrough are set to make Finn Azaz their first January signing as they once more make good use of their links with Aston Villa.

TARGET: Finn Azaz on loan at Plymouth Argyle

Michael Carrick's assistant, Aaron Danks, worked at Villa Park and this time last year Boro loaned Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey with great success.

But 23-year-old Azaz is set to join permanently after cutting short his loan with Plymouth Argyle.

The attacking midfielder is a Republic of Ireland Under-21 international who spent time on loan at Newport County before scoring eight goals in Plymouth's League One-winning 2022-23 campaign despite breaking his ankle during it.

The Teesiders have also been linked with out-of-favour Leeds United right-back Luke Ayling, and are believed to be targeting a striker.

Meanwhile two West Yorkshire clubs have recalled players from loans, and Bradford City have sent one back.

Huddersfield Town's 19-year-old right-back Brodie Spencer is expected to come straight into manager Darren Moore's first-team plans after his time with Motherwell.

Sent on loan for experience, the Northern Ireland international made 18 starts and a substitute's appearances and even captained Motherwell against Rangers on Christmas Eve.

In the case of 19-year-old Sonny Perkins, Leeds are frustrated at his lack of football at Oxford United. The 19-year-old made six appearances, his only League One games three outings from the bench.

So Leeds have decided they would rather the striker trained with them.

As players are only allowed to appear for two clubs in a season, Perkins' 89th-minute substitute appearance for Leeds against Cardiff CIty in their opening game of the season means he will not be able to go out on loan again in 2023-24.

Aston Villa’s Chisom Afoka has returned from a disappointing loan with Bradford.

His only League Two appearances came on consecutive Saturdays in September. He also appeared against Middlesbrough in the League Cup, and in two Football League Trophy games but did not feature under Graham Alexander.