TV time changes for more Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough FC Championship fixtures

The game, originally scheduled to kick off at 3pm, will now start at the Riverside Stadium on Monday, April 18 at 12.30pm.

The Terriers’ record on Teesside is poor, losing eight times on their past nine winless visits.

That said, Middlesbrough was the venue of one of Town’s finest hours with promotion to the top-flight clinched there in the spring of 1970, with Steve Smith scoring in a 1-1 draw.

Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

Meanwhile, Boro’s Good Friday game at Bournemouth (Friday, April 15) will also be televised and will kick off at 3pm. Town’s home match with QPR will follow after at 5.30pm, also on Sky.

Town’s latest TV fixture changes mean that yet more of their games will be televised.

The Terriers’ FA Cup tie at Nottingham Forest earlier this month was shown on ITV4, while Sky screened the league game at West Brom.

The cameras will also be present for Huddersfield’s next two Championship fixtures.

Carlos Corberan’s side visit Hull for a Yorkshire derby on Friday, April 1 and welcome play-off rivals Luton Town in their next appointment at the John Smith’s Stadium on Monday, April 11.