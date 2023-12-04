Two-goal Middlesbrough FC striker Emmanuel Latte Lath provides hope for Michael Carrick - but concerns elsewhere after loss at Leeds United
Paddy McNair is the latest addition to Boro's growing absentee count and while there are concerns in that department - with Carrick revealing that key duo Hayden Hackney and Dael Fry ‘weren't too close’ to returning at Elland Road - there was some hope elsewhere at least.
A chunk was provided by striker Emmanuel Latte Lath, who scored in the league for the first time since October.
His brace took his season's tally to six in all competitions, with his pace and movement causing issues for Leeds's backline all afternoon.
On Latte Lath, a summer arrival from Italian outfit Atalanta, Carrick said: "Manu could have had four or five. That's what he brings, his movement and sharpness.
"I thought the first goal was a particularly fantastic one from us - from back to front, all the way through the pitch. It was great to see.
"There were a couple of good moves and chances and he was a real threat all day.
"The boys were playing to his strengths and if we can get him down the sides with his sharp movements, he's really dangerous."
While Carrick was pleased with his side's offensive play against Leeds, their defensive statistics on the road are becoming alarming.
They have now conceded 22 away Championship goals in ten matches in 2022-23, only Norwich and Rotherham have shipped more.
Carrick acknowledged: "We know we need to do something about it to be where we want to be by the end in the league."
Alongside Anfernee Dijksteel's suspension next weekend, winger Isaiah Jones will also miss Saturday's home game with Ipswich after picking up his fifth caution of the season in the game at Leeds.