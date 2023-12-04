THE injuries may be starting to pile up for Middlesbrough, but there was still some succour for Michael Carrick in his side's narrow defeat at Leeds United.

Paddy McNair is the latest addition to Boro's growing absentee count and while there are concerns in that department - with Carrick revealing that key duo Hayden Hackney and Dael Fry ‘weren't too close’ to returning at Elland Road - there was some hope elsewhere at least.

A chunk was provided by striker Emmanuel Latte Lath, who scored in the league for the first time since October.

His brace took his season's tally to six in all competitions, with his pace and movement causing issues for Leeds's backline all afternoon.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick, pictured on the touchline at Leeds United. Picture: Tony Johnson.

On Latte Lath, a summer arrival from Italian outfit Atalanta, Carrick said: "Manu could have had four or five. That's what he brings, his movement and sharpness.

"I thought the first goal was a particularly fantastic one from us - from back to front, all the way through the pitch. It was great to see.

"There were a couple of good moves and chances and he was a real threat all day.

"The boys were playing to his strengths and if we can get him down the sides with his sharp movements, he's really dangerous."

While Carrick was pleased with his side's offensive play against Leeds, their defensive statistics on the road are becoming alarming.

They have now conceded 22 away Championship goals in ten matches in 2022-23, only Norwich and Rotherham have shipped more.

Carrick acknowledged: "We know we need to do something about it to be where we want to be by the end in the league."