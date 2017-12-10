Verdict: Middlesbrough show a glimpse of their capabilities, says Monk

Middlesbrough manager Garry Monk believes Saturday’s win over Ipswich Ton gave an insight into what his side could achieve if they cut out the errors that have blighted so many of their performances this season.

The Teesside club returned to winning ways as goals from Martin Braithwaite and Patrick Bamford saw them leapfrog their opponents and move into eighth position.

The victory lifted some of the pressure that had been building on Monk in the wake of defeats to Derby and Bristol City, and was achieved through one of Boro’s best performances of the campaign.

Monk said: “I’m pleased for the players, and I’m pleased for our fans. The main thing was to show a response. Overall, I thought we were very comfortable in the game, and were deserved winners.

“We were on top throughout, and it was a step forward in terms of showing the possibilities of what we can be. Of course, I still think we can be a lot better and there’s a lot more to come, but as I’ve said to the players, we have to learn the lessons from the last few weeks.

“We’ve taken steps forward already this season, and then shot ourselves in the foot and taken a few steps backwards.

“What’s important is that we have another opportunity and we have to work doubly hard to make sure that we build some momentum in the next game and then keep adding to that and growing that confidence. We all know what we’re capable of.”

Middlesbrough: Randolph, Christie, Ayala, Gibson, Da Silva, Howson, Leadbitter (Forshaw 90), Downing (Johnson 77), Braithwaite, Bamford (Gestede 80), Assombalonga. Unused substitutes: Konstantopoulos, Friend, Fry, Traore.

Ipswich Town: Bialkowski, Spence, Chambers, Webster, Knudsen, Connolly, Skuse, Ward (Bishop 61), Huws (Garner 46), Celina (Sears 61), Waghorn. Unused substitutes: Iorfa, Downes, Crowe, Kenlock.

Referee: Robert Jones (Merseyside).