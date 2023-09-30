Watford v Middesbrough FC: Only results have changed says Michael Carrick as Teessiders belatedly get going
Nevertheless, wins breed confidence and build momentum, and a third in a row at Watford on Saturday could really give a sense that a campaign which has so far disappointed is getting up and running at last.
Asked if a corner had been turned, the Boro manager replied: "Results-wise you could say that. Was there a corner to turn? For me personally, not really. I kept saying how much I believed in the work we were doing and what I was seeing from the boys day in, day out.
"A couple of things have gone in our favour and I think we've deserved our results, I don't think there's any denying that, but it's fine margins.
"We've had a good week, something to build on and take confidence from for sure, but there's still a long way to go.
"It's a little bit of confidence... I say confidence, I thought we started the game fantastically well against Southampton and conceded a goal but it didn't really put us out of our stride so mentally the boys are in a really good place.
"But a little bit of success in a game does wonders for you and I was delighted with the way the boys and the supporters responded and stuck with us."
Boro hope to have Marcus Forss involved and will make a check on full-back Rav van den Berg, but it seems like Lewis O'Brien could continue as an emergency left-back a bit longer after impressing there in Tuesday's 2-0 League Cup win at Valley Parade.
"Rav is a little bit touch and go," revealed Carrick. He had a bit of a neural problem at the top of his hamstring so we'll have to see how he goes. Marcus, we're hopeful that he can be back around the group, Alex (Bangura, the left-back who injured his hamstring on debut against Blackburn Rovers) a little bit longer."
Matt Crooks is back from suspension and Sam Greenwood available again having been cup-tied for what is likely to be a much-changed line-up after plenty of players were rested against the League Two side in midweek.