The Teessiders take on Watford at Vicarage Road tonight, the 100th anniversary oat the groundf the first game, up and running at last. Whilst it has left the promotion wannabes with catching-up to do, Wilder does not believe the run did psychological damage.

“In the period where you don’t win it (self-confidence) can really take a dent and I never felt that in terms of the performances, they didn’t really look short of confidence, but to get that first win is huge for everybody,” said Wilder. A lively debut from the bench from on-loan Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz, and from the start by centre-back Matt Clarke, shows the squad coming together but there is still work to be done ahead of Thursday’s 11pm deadline.

Even after signing Muniz, ex-Hull City loanee Marcus Forss and USA international Matthew Hoppe, and seeing Chuba Akpom go from outcast to first-team starter, Wilder still wants another striker. Reports in Denmark yesterday claimed an English club has bid £7.5m for Preston North End’s Boro target Emil Riis Jakobsen, whose agent let it be known he was flying to Manchester that morning.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder (Picture: PA)

“Everyone at the football club would like to get their business done early to give us the best opportunity to build from an early start but that’s not the way it’s been,” said Wilder. “We’ve brought a hell of a lot of players in and let a hell of a lot go.

“I’ve heard murmurs about big spending this and that but this is all within budget and financial fair play. We’re comfortable we’ve done some great business – we’ve done some smart ones and we’ve been ambitious on another couple like Zack Steffen and Rodrigo, who we had to wait for.

“If we get the business done we want to, we can get our heads down. I believe this group can go well when the window shuts and show the consistency to keep nudging away.”

Goalkeeper Steffen is expected back from injury tonight, although Wilder was impressed with Liam Roberts’s Championship debut in his place for the 2-1 win over Swansea City. Akpom is still out.

Middlesbrough's Manchester City loanee Zack Steffen could be back in goal tonight (Picture: PA)

Last six games: Watford DWDDLL; Middlesbrough LLDDLW.

Refeeree: C Kavanagh (Manchester).