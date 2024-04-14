'We came here to win' says Michael Carrick after Middlesbrough thwart Ipswich Town to aid Leeds United
Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick was happy with a share of the spoils in the end.
He said: “It’s a tough place to come and you can see they’re a really good team, confidence is high and they’re in a really good place.
“Their record here is really good so it was always going to be challenging to come here, which makes it probably a decent point in isolation.
“But, for us, we came here to win and we wanted to win, so it’s a bit of mixed feelings really overall.
“We know what we needed [as far as play-off hopes were concerned]. It doesn’t change what we do for the next game, though.
“We want to finish the season strongly and continue to do the right things. We’re on a decent run at the moment and we want to try and keep building on that. The aim is to just try and keep winning football matches really.
“There are a lot of good things again. There are things we need to improve upon and be better at but there are some good things that we can take from it.
“We’ve been doing that for a number of games now which is pleasing. But we still want to be coming to places like this and winning. We tried to but we just didn’t quite pull it off.”
Ipswich: Hladky, Tuanzebe (Ball 89), Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy, Luongo (Taylor 77), Giraud-Hutchinson, Chaplin (Travis 89), Sarmiento (Broadhead 59), Al Hamadi (Moore 59). Unused substitutes: Walton, Harness, Jackson, Humphreys.
Middlesbrough: Dieng, Ayling, van den Berg, Clarke, Engel, Howson (Barlaser 86), O'Brien, I Jones, Azaz, Silvera (Greenwood 69), Latte Lath. Unused substitutes: Finch, Gilbert, Dijksteel, Bangura, J Jones, Thomas, McCabe.
Referee: S Allison (Somerset).