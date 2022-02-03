Around 9,500 fans from Teesside are due to be in attendance as Boro look to cause an upset in the first fixture of this season's fourth round.

For those not able to attend, the game can be watched free of charge as it is set to be shown on terrestrial television, with a kick off time of 8pm.

How can I watch?

The game will be shown live on ITV, with coverage beginning at 7:30pm. It can also be streamed via the ITV Hub.

On Saturday, Chelsea v Plymouth Argyle will be on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website while BBC One will broadcast Kidderminster Harriers v West Ham United. Both games kick off at 12.30pm.

Cambridge United's trip to Luton Town at 5.30pm will be shown on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website while ITV will pick up the coverage of Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion at 8pm.

On Sunday, ITV will broadcast Liverpool v Cardiff City at Anfield at 12pm and Boreham Wood's trip to AFC Bournemouth at 6.30pm. BBC will show coverage from Nottingham Forest v Leicester City at 4pm.

FA CUP CLASH: Middlesbrough travel to Old Trafford on Friday night in the fourth round of the competition. Picture: Getty Images.

The Yorkshire derby between Huddersfield Town and Barnsley will kick off at 3pm and not be shown live. However, highlights should be uploaded to the FA Cup YouTube channel on Saturday evening.

What is the latest team news?

Riley McGree will not make his debut for Middlesbrough after testing positive for Covid-19 while away on international duty with Australia. The midfielder scored in a 4-0 win over Vietnam last Thursday but was absent as the Socceroos drew 2-2 with Oman on Tuesday.

On-loan Arsenal striker Flo Balogun didn’t play for his parent club in the previous round, meaning he is available to manager Chris Wilder.

MANAGER: Chris Wilder. Picture: Getty Images.

For the hosts, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw missed United’s last game before the international break and could be absent

Paul Pogba has been pictured in training after missing the last three months with a hamstring injury. Mason Greenwood has been suspended by the Red Devils and will not feature.

What are the latest odds?

Man United are odd-ons to advance to the fifth round with bookmakers pricing them around 1/3 to beat Middlesbrough. Boro are 17/2 to win while a draw is 4/1.