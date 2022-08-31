Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After seeing his team edged out 2-1 by Watford at Vicarage Road on Tuesday night, Wilder made it clear in his post-match press conference that he would be staying in the north-east to carry on building up Boro, who he only joined last season.

"I'm not going anywhere,” insisted Wilder. “I've got my head down and am working towards the weekend. I signed a two-and-a-half-year deal nine months ago so I'm deep into that and I enjoy working at this football club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The focus for me has been on the rebuild, players coming in and preparing the team. You can't stop speculation - you just have to ride with it."

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder , pictured at Vicarage Road last night. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Parker was axed just four games into the new season as Bournemouth owner Maxim Demin called for "respect for one another" at the club. The Cherries were thrashed 9-0 at Liverpool on Saturday, equalling the record Premier League defeat.

In the wake of the heavy loss Parker had alluded to a lack of spending being the reason behind his team’s difficult start to the season which had brought three defeats.

"I can see some more (heavy losses)," he said during his post-match press conference. "We have been trying to get more quality in and there are a million reasons why (they have not).

"I feel sorry for the fans. I feel sorry for the players because we are ill-equipped at this level. This does not shine a light for me."

GONE: Scott Parker was sacked as Bournemouth head coach on Monday morning. Picture: Tim Markland/PA

His comments were clearly not appreciated in the boardroom. In Monday morning’s statement announcing Parker’s exit, Bournemouth owner Maxim Demin said: “In order for us to keep progressing as a team and a club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably. We must also show belief in and respect for one another.

"That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now."

At Vicarage Road, Joao Pedro set up Ismaila Sarr for Watford's first goal midway through the first half after Rodrigo Muniz had headed Boro into an early lead. Substitute Vakoun Bayo won it in stoppage time with Pedro also involved as Watford marked 100 years at Vicarage Road in style.

"Everyone knows that those two players shouldn't be playing at this level because they have undoubted super quality," said Wilder, whose team have only one Championship win to their name this season so far.

Bayo's winner came shortly after Muniz had tried to lob Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann. Mario Gaspar's deflected effort fell kindly to the summer signing and Watford were able to celebrate.