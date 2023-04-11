All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
3 hours ago Barclays confirm closure of 15 more bank branches across the UK
19 minutes ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK
1 hour ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
1 hour ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
2 hours ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait
3 hours ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels

What time does Rotherham United v Middlesbrough Championship game kick-off? Time for rearranged match set

The kick-off time for Rotherham United's Bank Holiday game at home to Middlesbrough has now been set.

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 11th Apr 2023, 16:17 BST

It was announced last week the April 29 Championship game had been pushed back with the Millers in action on television against Cardiff City the previous Thursday. Unhelpfully, no time was given for when the game would start.

Now it has been decided it will kick-off at 1pm on May 1.

The game could have ramifications at both ends of the table, though after Easter it looks potentially less dramatic than it could have been. For both it will be their penultimate game of the regular season.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Four points have pushed Rotherham four clear of the relegation zone, and only one for Boro has damaged their chances of automatic promotion. Regaining third place from Luton Town could be significant in itself, though, bringing a more favourable play-off tie.

Boro play Luton, three points ahead with a vastly inferior goal difference, on April 24. The Teessiders are eight points behind Sheffield United, who have six Championship matches to play to Boro's five.

NEW DATE: Rotherham United's Ben Wiles when the sides last met at the New York Stadium, two years agoNEW DATE: Rotherham United's Ben Wiles when the sides last met at the New York Stadium, two years ago
NEW DATE: Rotherham United's Ben Wiles when the sides last met at the New York Stadium, two years ago
MiddlesbroughMillersCardiff CityBoroSheffield UnitedLuton TownTeessiders