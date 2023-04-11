The kick-off time for Rotherham United's Bank Holiday game at home to Middlesbrough has now been set.

It was announced last week the April 29 Championship game had been pushed back with the Millers in action on television against Cardiff City the previous Thursday. Unhelpfully, no time was given for when the game would start.

Now it has been decided it will kick-off at 1pm on May 1.

The game could have ramifications at both ends of the table, though after Easter it looks potentially less dramatic than it could have been. For both it will be their penultimate game of the regular season.

Four points have pushed Rotherham four clear of the relegation zone, and only one for Boro has damaged their chances of automatic promotion. Regaining third place from Luton Town could be significant in itself, though, bringing a more favourable play-off tie.

Boro play Luton, three points ahead with a vastly inferior goal difference, on April 24. The Teessiders are eight points behind Sheffield United, who have six Championship matches to play to Boro's five.