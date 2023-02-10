Why Lee Cattermole is about to leave Middlesbrough FC for a second time

Lee Cattermole is to leave Middlesbrough to continue his coaching career.

The academy product's first job since retiring from playing has been in charge of Boro's under-18s. He was also part of the caretaker team which lead the first XI in between Chris Wilder's sacking and the appointment of Michael Carrick.

But it has now been announced he will leave at the end of the month as he looks to progress his coaching career.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time with the under-18s and can’t thank the club enough for giving me the opportunity,” he told Middlesbrough's official website.

TESSIDER: Lee Cattermole began his playing and coaching careers at Middlesbrough

“Over time I’ve realised how important this role is and for the club to give me that trust is something I’ll always be grateful for.

“I’ve never made any secret of my ambitions as a coach and I feel now is the right time for me to explore what’s out there and consider fully my next step.

“I’d like to thank the players and staff for their efforts and opportunities for me to learn alongside them.”

Cattermole's assistant, James Marwood, will take over the under-18s until the end of the season.