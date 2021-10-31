Why Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock hated the way his team lost at home to Birmingham City

DISAPPOINTED: Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The Boro boss took charge of his 1,601st match in English professional football. He will now break Dario Gradi’s incredible total tomorrow by leading his side into battle at Luton.

But Warnock was understandably aggrieved by the fact Middlesbrough’s three-match winning run came to an end when Birmingham recorded a 2-0 victory.

The Blues edged ahead eight minutes after the restart when Middlesbrough goalkeeper Joe Lumley completely misjudged Jordan Graham’s free-kick into the area. Marc Roberts headed into the empty net.

Less than three minutes later Scott Hogan was played in behind Sol Bamba and Lee Peltier before the striker tucked a lovely finish low and beyond Lumley to wrap up the points.

Warnock said: “I don’t think it changes too much how many games I have had, but I don’t think I will forget nights like tonight when I do call it a day, when I am fishing and managers are being put through the mill.

“Because I have done 1,600 games you have to get over difficult results otherwise it drives you daft. I don’t know how I have done that many games to be honest. It is an incredible achievement and I don’t even think I realised myself what an achievement it was.

“But I hate losing like that, I don’t think they won it I think we threw it away.”

Middlesbrough: Lumley, McNair, Bamba, Peltier, Tavernier, Payero, Howson, Crooks (Coburn 86), Hernandez (Lea Siliki 58), Sporar, Ikpeazu (Watmore 41). Unused substitutes: Anfernee Dijksteel,Olusanya,Daniels,Jones.

Birmingham City: Sarkic, Sanderson, M Roberts, Friend, Graham, Sunjic, Gardner, Pedersen (Bela 68), McGree, Hogan, Deeney (Jutkiewicz 67). Unused substitutes: Etheridge, Woods, Dean, Aneke, Ivan Sanchez.