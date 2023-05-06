SINCE qualifying for the play-offs after their victory over Hull City on April 19, most of the narrative surrounding Middlesbrough has focused on injuries.

Issues have stalked Boro in recent times, with captain Jonny Howson adding to the list of absentees after missing Monday's game at Rotherham United when he picked up a problem in the warm-up.

Key left-back Ryan Giles also sat out the Millers fixture, while Dael Fry, Marcus Forss and Aaron Ramsey remain sidelined, with the latter back at parent club Aston Villa amid speculation he could miss the rest of the season.

With Boro not in play-off action until next Saturday, head coach Michael Carrick is mindful that players have extra time to work on their rehabilitation and fitness.

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

On the positive side, Tommy Smith, Paddy McNair and Riley McGree all returned from injury at the AESSEAL New York Stadium earlier this week.

For his part, Carrick remains sanguine regarding the injury situation.

Carrick, whose side host a potential play-off opponent in Coventry City to wrap up the regular season on Bank Holiday Monday, said: “We’ve got a number of injuries which obviously isn’t ideal in terms of the timing to have players out.

"I’m not dismissing the players who are out at all, and they all know how much I love the boys to bits, but it’s about who’s fit and who’s available.

"If we can get more of the boys fit and ready; fantastic, but if not, we go with what we’ve got. We really believe that we’re in good shape and we’ll see what we can do about getting the other boys back.

"They are at different stages, but we’ll keep our fingers crossed with that. But we have to make the most of the opportunities that are in front of us, with the players that we have.”

On the situation with Howson, Giles and Ramsey ahead of the Sky Blues game, he added: “Jonny hasn’t trained yet this week, whereas Gilo is touch and go really in terms of where he’s at and how it will settle down.

“We’re working together (with Aston Villa regarding Ramsey) so there is a little bit of both, and we’re trying to make the best of it. It’s unfortunate, but AJ, if he carries on the way he’s going, he’ll have a long and successful career."

Should Coventry triumph on Teesside, they will definitely play Boro in the semi-finals and secure a fifth-placed finish.