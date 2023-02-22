A SHAKE-UP at the summit as the Yorkshire Post Power Rankings makes a return after a couple of weeks off. New leaders as well, to boot.

Plenty of movement elsewhere too. Here's the updated table, with results in league and cup competitions all factored in.

1: Middlesbrough LWWWWW (up two)

The Championship's form side, bar none, at the minute with five league wins on the spin and 12 in 16 during Michael Carrick's handsome reign so far.

Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom celebrates his goal with team mates during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

2: Sheffield Wednesday WDLDWW (unchanged)

So reassuringly consistent at league level where they are unbeaten in 19 matches since October 4 and have not seen their colours lowered at Hillsborough since September 3.

3: Barnsley WWDWWW (up two)

League One's form horse with Wednesday, with the Reds having won three on the spin and five of their last six games. It's handy form given that the likes of Derby, Plymouth, the Owls and Ipswich are coming up.

Huddersfield Town players mob winning goal scorer Jaheim Headley. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

4: Sheffield United DDWWLL (down three)

Enduring the sort of blip that many high-flying sides suffer from on occasions. The Blades, who have lost back-to-back league matches for the first time since early October, face another big game with Watford on Saturday.

5: Doncaster Rovers LLWWWL (up two)

Consistently inconsistent, although a run of three wins in four matches - even accounting for last weekend's League Two loss at Sutton - represents some of their better form so far this winter. A big Yorkshire derby with Bradford City is now in full view.

6: Rotherham United DDDLLW (unchanged)

Chipping away is the phrase. Secured a first win in six in midweek with an important victory over Sunderland and they have just a bit of daylight above the Championship's bottom three. It promises to be a tense run-in and there is no room for complacency, but the Millers are doing okay, just about.

7: Hull City LWWDLD (down three)

No win in three now for City and just two victories in eight in all competitions since early January. Still, the East Yorkshire outfit are in a much healthier state than they were back in early November.

8: Bradford City DDDWWL (unchanged)

Seeking a third successive league win and first Saturday home league victory for the first time since September 17 - the Bantams threw in a wretched home loss to Barrow at the weekend - in typical fashion given recent seasons. It's not easy being a City fan. Just when you think they are onto something.

9: Huddersfield Town LDDLLW (up two)

The Neil Warnock charabanc got revved up with a key win over Birmingham City last weekend, to revive talk of a 'Great Escape' as Town won for the first time in 2023. Lots of work to do for sure - only leaders Burnley next - but at least the show is on the road again and there is hope.

10: Harrogate Town LWLDDD (down one)

Inching to League Two safety, but slowly. And there might be a few nerves yet. Town have won just once in ten matches since Boxing Day, and have drawn their last three games. They have not won away since December 3 - a trip to Swindon is next.

11: Leeds United DWLDLL (down one)