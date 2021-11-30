Middlesbrough, Hull City and Sheffield United lead way in Yorkshire line-up – Team of the Week:

SEVEN clubs are represented in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Weekend, with Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Hull City afforded good representation.

By Leon Wobschall
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 12:41 pm
.

Our line-up - and some tough choices - in a 3-4-3 formation. Have a scroll through and see whether you agree with our choices.

Goalkeeper – Illan Meslier (Leeds United): On a difficult day on the south coast, the Frenchman - a consistent force - did his bit to ensure that Leeds took away something from Brighton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Defence – Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United): Powered forward with intent for the Blades against Derby and was tidy and disciplined in his defensive work.

Middlesbrough's Jonny Howson challenges Huddersfield Town's Danny Ward at Kirklees Stadium Picture: William Early/Getty Images

Di’Shon Bernard (Hull City): Excelled alongside Jacob Greaves and won his fair share of challenges against Millwall. Strong performance from a promising lad.

Yann Songo’o (Bradford City): Featured in a holding midfield role, but due to numbers, he gets in at the back in our side. A driving force at Scunthorpe and scored an important goal.

Midfield – Olamide Shodipo (Sheffield Wednesday): Produced his best performance in an Owls jersey and helped himself to his first goal versus Wycombe.

George Honeyman (Hull City): Spoiled for choice in midfield this week, but impossible to leave out to Honeyman. Another goal and at the epicentre of the Tigers’ recent uplifting revival.

Sheffield United's Morgan Gibbs-White in action during Sunday's 2-0 win over Bristol City at Bramall Lane. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Jonathan Howson (Middlesbrough): Ran the game for Boro in an outstanding first half and produced an assist for the opener. Classy midfield performance at Huddersfield.

Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough): Back on familiar territory in Town and was a dominant force in the engine room. His pass for Boro’s second goal was sublime.

Forwards – Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United): Produced some lovely touches and passes and was a threat throughout in an advanced role against Bristol City. The only thing missing was a goal.

Duncan Watmore (Middlesbrough): Showed what he is capable of with two deadly finishes with his pace and movement troubling Town a fair bit. Should be a big player under Chris Wilder - if he stays fit.

Jack Diamond (Harrogate Town): Part of a pretty accomplished Town performance at Swindon and helped himself to a goal. Impressive.

Manager/head coach: Grant McCann (Hull City).

MiddlesbroughYorkshire Post TeamYorkshire