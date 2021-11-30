.

Our line-up - and some tough choices - in a 3-4-3 formation. Have a scroll through and see whether you agree with our choices.

Goalkeeper – Illan Meslier (Leeds United): On a difficult day on the south coast, the Frenchman - a consistent force - did his bit to ensure that Leeds took away something from Brighton.

Defence – Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United): Powered forward with intent for the Blades against Derby and was tidy and disciplined in his defensive work.

Middlesbrough's Jonny Howson challenges Huddersfield Town's Danny Ward at Kirklees Stadium Picture: William Early/Getty Images

Di’Shon Bernard (Hull City): Excelled alongside Jacob Greaves and won his fair share of challenges against Millwall. Strong performance from a promising lad.

Yann Songo’o (Bradford City): Featured in a holding midfield role, but due to numbers, he gets in at the back in our side. A driving force at Scunthorpe and scored an important goal.

Midfield – Olamide Shodipo (Sheffield Wednesday): Produced his best performance in an Owls jersey and helped himself to his first goal versus Wycombe.

George Honeyman (Hull City): Spoiled for choice in midfield this week, but impossible to leave out to Honeyman. Another goal and at the epicentre of the Tigers’ recent uplifting revival.

Sheffield United's Morgan Gibbs-White in action during Sunday's 2-0 win over Bristol City at Bramall Lane. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Jonathan Howson (Middlesbrough): Ran the game for Boro in an outstanding first half and produced an assist for the opener. Classy midfield performance at Huddersfield.

Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough): Back on familiar territory in Town and was a dominant force in the engine room. His pass for Boro’s second goal was sublime.

Forwards – Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United): Produced some lovely touches and passes and was a threat throughout in an advanced role against Bristol City. The only thing missing was a goal.

Duncan Watmore (Middlesbrough): Showed what he is capable of with two deadly finishes with his pace and movement troubling Town a fair bit. Should be a big player under Chris Wilder - if he stays fit.

Jack Diamond (Harrogate Town): Part of a pretty accomplished Town performance at Swindon and helped himself to a goal. Impressive.